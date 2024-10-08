Carnival City has a new General Manager after the appointment of former Time Square Casino Operations Manager Brian O'Connor

O'Connor hosted a lavish Chef's Table evening at the Eastrand attraction in Brakpan on Thursday, 1 October, inviting about 20 guests

The dinner was held in conjunction with celebrating Carnival City's 25-year birthday as a centrepiece family attraction in Gauteng

O'Connor told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that Carnival City set an ambitious target of R980 million in this financial year

Carnival City General Manager Brian O'Connor hosted a lavish Chef's Table event to usher in the business's 25th anniversary. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

BRAKPAN — Carnival City, a massive attraction on the Eastrand that began operating in 1999, is celebrating a quarter of a century as a one-stop shop for family fun, relaxation and leisure.

After navigating rough seas at the advent of COVID-19, the business settled, ensuring Gauteng families continued on the path of economic viability.

New GM steers Carnival City ship

In 2024, a new General Manager (GM) took charge, shouldering the massive task of skippering a giant ship that was neither sinking nor cruising to calm waters.

At a newly unveiled Chef's Table event on Thursday, 3 October, Brian O'Connor, who took over the helm on 1 May, spoke boldly and excitedly about leading the 1200-employee behemoth as the Sun International property enters a new era.

The dinner with the GM was an opportunity for O'Connor, formerly the Operations Manager at Time Square Casino in Tshwane for seven years, to provide a snapshot of the bustling operation, its challenges, and its future.

The evening had promised a delightful celebration at the Carnival City Hotel, filled with great food and company. And, boy, did it live up to its billing.

O'Connor joined about 20 guests, including a Briefly News journalist, at an exquisite table for a three-course dinner prepared by Executive Sous Chef Mahle Vellem, another new face adding to the friendly, hardworking cohort.

He casually engaged with invitees for several hours, talking about the business, his personal life and wine — thanks to the variety paired with each course.

At the cusp of a late evening, a cheery O'Connor led the rowdy crowd to the Carnival City Casino and into the belly of one of its newest tenants, the New Orleans Cocktail Bar and Grill, whose very name is inspired by the US city.

After the climatic events, he sat down with Briefly News, still inside the funky setting, and spoke about the important business of managing Carnival City.

"When I arrived, there were lots of maintenance and engineering issues. But that was just the one side," O'Connor said.

"The other, and more importantly, was looking after the customers. Many loyal customers have been coming to Carnival City for 25 years.

"So, it was important to understand what they wanted from the business, what they're looking for and are expecting from Sun International."

He admitted that the business had faced its share of problems, including with its Most Valuable Guest (MVG) loyalty programme.

First order of business

Sun International's Sun MVG offers customers exclusive rewards and benefits across its suite of hotels and casinos.

The program has four tiers: silver, gold, platinum, and diamond.

"We had to improve those areas to ensure what they experienced was what they wanted. And working with the staff, who've been through a lot over the last few years, I had to motivate them to get the best out of them."

Another significant factor, said O'Connor, who lives in Tshwane with his family and makes the nearly one-hour journey to work daily, sometimes waking up at 02:00 to authorise a gambling payout in the millions, was staff treatment.

"I can't do this by myself. One of the things we looked at was the [staff] canteen menu. And you're probably wondering, 'Brian, why?'" he said.

"We provide a staff meal daily to ensure they get a meal. It's always a motivational factor ... it's a plus. So, how the staff was treated and looked after [translated] to how the customer is treated."

Carnival City General Manager Brian O'Connor hosted a Chef's Table event, curated by Executive Sous Chef Mahle Vellem, at Carnival City Hotel on 3 October. Image: Corporate Image, Tshepiso Mametela

Carnival City set an ambitious target of R980 million for the 2024 financial year despite a challenging operating climate brought on by harsh market conditions.

Persistently pushing ahead strongly

However, with a favourable market share, despite staying relatively flat on the gaming side of its gambling business, the Eastrand destination continued to punch above its weight.

"We have to understand why it's flat in terms of the average spend per head. We can see that the spend is down despite the feet. However, regarding the market share we've gained from other casinos in Gauteng.

"Carnival is quite busy on the weekends and has lots of retail potential. Aside from gaming, there are lots on offer for families," said O'Connor.

The business continually tailored and developed new products for VIP guests, the members of its MVG loyalty programme.

From organising the private Chef's Table to wine evenings, brandy and whiskey tastings, golf and overseas trips, issuing unique birthday cards, and even flowers during a bereavement, Carnival strove to keep things lively and exciting.

"Our guests spend lots of money here. So, we retain them and look after them. But it's about that personal touch and understanding and exceeding expectations," promised the new GM.

The smiling sous chef

The magic of Vellem, who, until four months ago, was also stationed at Time Square, shone through on the night as he curated the fine dining experience.

The former Tatso. The Lounge Bar cook took up a challenge at another Sun International property, and probably its most prominent, Sun City in Rustenburg, North West, setting up a now-thriving restaurant in 2023 as a sous chef before taking up a new stint as an executive sous chef at Carnival on 1 June 2024.

Since then, Vellem has been dishing out the unique Chef's Table offering to VIP guests for the past two months.

"It's been quite the intriguing journey — from getting a new team to adjusting to a new management and cooking style and everything else.

"I'm bold on flavours, and I always try to leave the person dining wondering [to create a bit of intrigue].

"I'll tell you what's in there but will leave you to figure out some of the others," Vellem said of his mushroom scallop starters, herb-crusted lamb main course, and pistachio opera cake dessert with pistachio ice cream.

He said the Chef's Table was a way to give customers something different from their day-to-day gaming floor activities.

"Some people travel from far out to gamble here. So, it's something new and allows them to relax while they're entertained and attracted. Many people have commented about loving it, and I'm happy to be at its centre."

