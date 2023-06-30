A young woman shared her 8-year journey of becoming a doctor in a TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time.

In a powerful TikTok video, a determined woman shared her remarkable journey of chasing her dream of becoming a doctor. For 8 years, she persevered through countless challenges, setbacks, and sacrifices to make her aspirations a reality.

Mskelebogile started her journey in 2015 while completing her matric in high school. She knew then that her matric results were not enough to get her into medical school. However, her passion for helping the sick pushed her to opt for her second option, dental hygiene.

In 2016, she began her studies for dental hygiene and though she had doubts and didn't know whether she liked her current profession, her passion was still medicine. So in 2017, she began doing her research on how she could get into medical school.

In 2018 she had to repeat a module, and although this would set her back by a few months she was now more sure that her goal and deepest desire was to become a doctor.

After overcoming that obstacle she finally graduated in 2019 top of her class as a dental hygienist. She then began working as a dental hygienist as she waited for her acceptance letter from any medical school that would take her.

In 2020, her dream was in progress and she started her first year at a medical facility, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she spent most of the year studying at home.

In 2021, classes were still hybrid and because of her previous qualification, dental hygiene, she was able to work part-time as a dental hygienist. During this time, she also attempted to become a content creator for extra income.

In 2022, she was doing her third year and started to feel the pressure of medical school. Due to the stress, she lost weight but she was not giving up on her dream. It's now 2023, and she is doing her fourth year while living her best dream and working towards her goal of becoming a doctor.

Through her journey, she has learnt how to make extra income from content creation.

Through her TikTok video, this remarkable woman took her followers on an emotional ride, showcasing her growth, knowledge, and experiences over eight years. Her story inspired South Africans.

Read some of the comments below:

Tshiamo said:

“This is so motivating to watch!! Thank you for sharing your journey with us.”

@Kgarebe ya bathale shared:

“Now this is the true definition of never give up. There is always a way to get to what you want.”

@Sinethemba Cele expressed:

“Nothing I want to do more than medicine.”

@Kgomotso Mako commented:

“You pushed through it all, that's what matters.”

@Onke.yane added:

“I’m also studying oral hygiene. I applied for medicine and waiting to hear on them.”

