Prince Kaybee decided to share his thoughts on the recent reports of celebrities who are facing financial hardship

South African DJ Prince Kaybee had some words of sympathy for those who are struggling to make ends meet in the entertainment industry

Prince Kaybee tried to explain why financial ruin often happens to artists and got into a debate with some netizens who thought differently

Prince Kaybee added his two cents about many celebrities' recent financial woes. South African stars such as Dr Malinga and Monea shared stories of financial ruin, and Prince Kaybee had a lot to say about why this often happens to famous people.

Prince Kaybee is concerned people in the entertainment industry continue to make bad financial decisions and shared his advice. Image: Instagram /@princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts on Twitter, and netizens reacted. While most understood where Prince Kaybee was coming from with his money advice, some disagreed and took him to task.

Prince Kaybee shares financial advice

Prince Kaybee talked about entertainers and money in a series of tweets. Some artists who have recently come out about going broke include Dr Malinga, who had his things repossessed in a video. Another entertainer, singer Moneoa had many struggles, as reported on ZAlebs and Innocent Masuku from Yizo Yizo ruined his life with careless spending. The DJ says that artists who have had financial trouble can get past it because "they are problem solvers, solution-driven and a reflection of hope to their families."

Kaybee said they are simply people who have made financial mistakes and that maintaining " a clean brand" is the key to financial success. Prince Kaybee also said that people should save money to avoid future problems.

Netizens discuss celebrity spending habits with Prince Kaybee

One netizen @alurasen, wrote that if celebrities did not compete with each other, there would be less financial struggles within the entertainment industry. Prince Kaybee took the statement personally as he shot down the idea.

The Twitter user responded by saying he meant all artists, and others agreed that celebrities meet their downfall when competing for luxurious lives.

@alurasen commented:

"I’m referring to artists in general. I know you are a humble arrogant soul, you don’t do those things. You are such an inspiration when it comes to treating your talent as a business."

@Mthobis30397227 commented:

"Pride and fame kills them."

ThaboMatseba commented:

"The problem is artists don't learn. Ke bo Thomas. A lot of artists made the same mistakes before them, why are they not learning from those experiences of other artists? We cannot be taking about this issue in 2022 aowa."

@realcorneliussa commented:

"Luxurious cars, rented house, expensive clothing, phones, a flashy lifestyle in clubs, and unnecessary vacations is the downfall. Financial literacy isn't stressed enough in this field."

Prince Kaybee over the moon for Gemini 8 million streams

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee's most recent album, Gemini, has received over 8 million streams.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee informed his followers of the good news via Twitter. He was shocked that Gemini has received so much love from fans after only two months on streaming platforms.

Immediately following the post, Prince Kaybee's fans flooded the comments section with congratulations. Some have said that the album is a masterpiece and that they can't get enough of the songs.

