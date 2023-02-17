Emtee took to social media to claim that AKA launched his rap career when other rappers with big names were reluctant to work with him

The Roll Up hitmaker shared that the slain rapper boosted his confidence in the music space when he agreed to jump on the Roll Up remix

Emtee shared that he had no money at the time and most rappers looked down on him but AKA recognised his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee has taken to his timeline to give AKA his flowers for launching his career. AKA died in Durban last Friday, 10 February.

Emtee revealed that AKA helped launch his rap career. Image: @emteethehustla, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Showing his gratitude to the slain rapper, Emtee thanked Supa Mega for taking his career to another level. He revealed that AKA was the first big artist to agree to work with him. At the time, Emtee had just dropped his first hit, Roll Up.

AKA agrees to jump on Emtee's remix

AKA agreed to record a remix to the song with the less-known Emtee at the time. Emtee said the remix boosted his music career and he became a household name after Mega shared the studio with him, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to Twitter, Emtee revealed that other big rappers at the time did not respect him because of his financial status. He wrote:

"Everybody looked down on me cos I was poor till I got AKA on a song."

After the remix with AKA dropped, Emtee started touring across the country and bagged a couple of awards. He's now one of the biggest rappers in the country, all thanks to AKA.

Cassper Nyovest will not attend AKA's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that he'll not be attending AKA's funeral. Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

Cassper and AKA were arch-rivals and used to throw shade at each other's direction and even dissed each other on their songs. There was also a time when they agreed to take their beef to the boxing ring but that match will never happen now since AKA is no more.

Even though Cassper sent his condolences to AKA's family, he told his fans on Twitter that he'll not make it to the late rapper's memorial and funeral service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News