South Africans are still waiting for the police to share more information regarding AKA's murder

Social media users have taken to Twitter to demand justice for the rapper who was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban last month

The rapper's fans vowed to keep pushing until those who shot and killed Kiernan Forbes are behind bars

The Megacy is making sure AKA gets justice. The late rapper's fans have been calling out the police, especially Police Minister Bheki Cele, for not doing enough.

AKA's fans are demanding justice for the late rapper. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It's been almost a month since AKA and his friend Tibz were shot dead on Florida Road in Durban, and South Africans had hoped to hear about an arrest or progress on the matter by now.

Police reveal they have an idea of who killed Kiernan Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane

According to Daily Sun, the police in KZN said they are working tirelessly to arrest the rapper's murderers. KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they have an idea of who killed AKA but cannot publicly disclose the information. He said:

"The identification of people seen on the videos is something we cannot disclose at the moment, but we have ideas of who they might be. We are continuing with the investigations.

"We have not yet arrested anyone, but interviewed different people and obtained statements. We collected cell phones and are busy downloading some of them. We received our ballistic report from forensics, so there's still work the team is busy with."

AKA's fans demand justice for slain rapper as the hashtag #JusticeforAKA trends

The rapper's fans have taken to Twitter to tell the world they will never rest until those who killed AKA are behind bars. The hashtag #JusticeforAKA is topping Twitter trends, and peeps are calling on the police to pull up their socks.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"#JusticeForAKA WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED. THEY WILL HAVE TO KILL US ALL THEN. THEY KILLED THAT MAN FOR NOTHING. THEY ARE PLAYING GOD WITH OUR LIVES. SIZOFA SONKE SO Y'ALL DIDN'T WIN. YOU DIDN'T KILL HIS SOUL."

@nkuliegal said:

"#JusticeForAKA One hashtag that must never disappear until justice is served."

@vanuworld noted:

"Dear GOD, we want #JusticeForAKA or the world can end now. There is nothing else left and not a day goes by without thinking about you, king. Miss you terribly. Please give us a sign."

AKA's new album Mass Country's lyrics leave SA speculating about his killers, fans accuse the Tembe Family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that AKA's new album, Mass Country, dropped on February 24, 2023, and his fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, are convinced that the lyrics confirm who killed AKA.

Supa Mega's last full album topped social media trends and streaming services, with many people trying to decipher the song lyrics. After ZAlebs reported that AKA's manager, Nhlanhla Nivo Gumede, confirmed that Mega knew Mass Country was his last album, Mzansi was more convinced after reading the lyrics.

@FrankNyama2 shared Mass Country lyrics they found suspicious, and even though they didn't name-drop, the tweep still hinted that they knew who Supa Mega referred to.

