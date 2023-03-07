Pabi Cooper thanked Cassper Nyovest for praising her efforts in organising a fantastic one-woman show

The amapiano star held the event in Pretoria at SunBet Arena, and videos of the event have been trending on social media

Twitter users dragged the show for filth, claiming that it wasn't packed, and Pabi defended herself, but her proof was debunked

Pabi Cooper recently showed love to Cassper Nyovest, who supported her when online users trash-talked her SunBet Arena show.

According to The South African, the anticipated one-woman show, Cooper FC Shutdown, was held on Saturday, March 4. Clips of Pabi hanging on the roof while performing circulated the internet immediately, and trolls had a field day dragging her.

However, people like Cassper Nyovest were in the show's line-up and praised Pabi for pulling off a fantastic show.

Pabi Cooper is grateful to Cassper Nyovest for showing her SunBet Arena show love amid backlash.

Taking to Twitter, Pabi Cooper shared a post thanking Cassper Nyovest for hyping her up despite being dragged. The Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker said having Mufasa perform at her show was a dream come true for someone who was there when the rapper did his first one-man show called Fill Up The Dome.

"I could hear you all the way from my change room ❤️ “D*mn Pabi Cooper this is so dope” ❤️ THANK YOU SO MUCH I emember I was 15 when I came to fill up the dome. At 22 ,you’re at my show performing D*MN. MODIMO OTENG."

Mzansi says Pabi Cooper and Cassper Nyovest's sweet interaction is what music industry needs

@francwear said:

"This is the content that we signed up for!"

@jade_billions shared:

"Yoh no way, this is so inspiring."

@Mamshengu23 posted:

"To more and bigger moves ❤️"

@ThaboMothijoa1 replied:

"Grace personified."

@Khanyie0808 commented:

"Keep soaring, mama ❤"

@TeffuJoy wrote:

'This is what SA needs."

@SmartyPamela added:

" So sweet."

Pabi Cooper dragged for not filling up her SunBet Arena one-woman show

It seemed like some people who attended Pabi's show were left unimpressed. @Ketso28 vented on Twitter that the venue wasn't full, but Pabi defended herself by posting a picture of a SunBet Arena.

Standing by her truth, the tweep didn't give up and dropped a video showing a small crowd.

Videos of Pabi Cooper hanging from the ceiling at Sun Arena in Pretoria during concert go viral: "Superstar"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pabi Cooper was a trending topic after she shut down SunBet Arena with her epic concert in Pretoria.

People on social media discussed the production value of her show after videos of her jaw-dropping grand entrance at the stadium went viral.

The 22-year-old amapiano artist posted about the success of the show. She said she is the youngest artist ever hosted at the Pretoria Arena and thanked her fans for their support.

