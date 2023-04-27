Prince Kaybee reacted to Uncle Waffles doing the Yahyuppiyah dance challenge with Ciara by bringing up her male management at Kreative Korner

The Banomoya hitmaker said the gentleman did an excellent job at managing the Tanzania hitmaker

Some Mzansi people agreed with Prince Kaybee, but others believed there was something suspicious about Uncle Waffles' male management

Prince Kaybee has stirred a heated debate regarding the men managing Uncke Waffles' career.

Prince Kaybee was dragged after saying men made Uncle Waffles' career. Image: @unclewaffles_ and @princekaybee_sa

Since the beginning of Uncle Waffles' fame, when she went viral for dancing to Adiwele, many people have been concerned about the group of young guys who are said to be her management.

ZAlebs reported that the men are from Waffles' management agency Kreative Korner. The news publication claimed the young men are always around Uncle Waffles, making people suspicious that they are exploiting the Tanzania hitmaker.

Prince Kaybee says men curated Uncle Waffles' career

After Uncle Waffles went viral for her Yahyuppiyah TikTok dance challenge with Ciara, Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to make bold claims about the DJ's career.

In a tweet, the Club Controller hitmaker seemingly said Uncle Waffles' international recognition was a slap in the face for those who undermined her management's hard work.

"I remember a discourse dictum stocking up that there’s too many men managing her, the hate was appalling beyond comprehension.What a successful career these men have curated."

Mzansi split after Prince Kaybee said men made Uncle Waffles' career

Peeps had mixed feelings about Prince Kaybee's statements. Some agreed with Prince, but others maintained that Uncle Waffles hanging around with global icons did not justify her having too many guys in her management.

@RensbergJan said:

"You're a small boy with a failing music career. Who are you to take this moment and make it about men?"

@PRODUKT_IVY shared:

"I'm truly inspired. This is what happens when everyone knows their place and has the same vision as a team."

@Lokothwayo11 posted:

"@ChrisExcel102 even gave her 3 weeks of fame. He bet she would fail dismally. He said she's gaining popularity because of her beauty. He said all the ugliest things towards her but look at God."

@kweentshepi_m wrote:

"Why are you looking past her own talent and work that was a major contributing factor to her success? Yoh, patriarchy!"

Uncle Waffles showered with praise after becoming the first South African Amapiano DJ on Coachella main stage

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles took over the world by becoming the first Amapiano artist to perform on Coachella's main stage.

The Coachella weekend was a big deal for all musicians. Mzansi couldn't help but bask in pride following Uncle Waffles' performance.

The Tanzania hitmaker shot up the Mzansi Twitter trends as fans showered her with praise for making history at Coachella.

