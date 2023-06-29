Mampintsha's sister Pinky recently commemorated her late mother Zama Gumede and brother's birthdays months after their untimely deaths

The late Kwaito legend and his mother's birthdays were a day apart, and they died a few weeks apart

Pinky said she is taking one day at a time and is in good books with Mampintsha's widow Babes Wodumo

Pinky had an emotional week as she celebrated the birthdays of her late mother Zamanguni Gumede, and brother Mampintsha Shimora who both passed away a few months ago.

Mampintsha’s sister Pinky celebrated her late brother and mother Zama Gumede on their birthdays. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Mampintsha Shimora and Zama Gumede almost shared a birthday

Mampintsha and his mother had a special relationship. The two almost shared the same birthday as Zama was born on 26 June, while the Ngeke hitmaker's birthday was on 27 June.

The reality TV stars made headlines when they passed away just weeks apart. Shimora was the first to die after a minor stroke in December last year. Zama reportedly couldn't accept her son was gone, the grieving mother also passed away a few weeks after Mampintsha's burial.

Pinky remembers Mampintsha and Zama on their birthdays

Pinky has had a rough year after losing her brother and mother in a short space of time. According to ZiMoja, the star who is still mourning celebrated her loved ones' birthdays by lighting a candle and saying a short prayer for them. She said:

"I miss them so much. I miss my brother's jokes and laughter. I miss my mother's support and love. She was kind and caring and was the person you went to for wisdom."

Mampintsha's sister gives update on relationship with Babes Wodumo

Pinky and Babes Wodumo didn't have the best relationship. The two were always in the media for the wrong reasons, but that's all water under the bridge. She said they are both focusing on healing after losing loved ones.

"We are all just healing in our spaces, but we have made peace. She will always be my sister-in-law. I am just working on healing and moving on from the two deaths. They came at a time when I didn't expect them at all."

Gqom star Babes Wodumo gets surprised on late hubby Mampintsha’s birthday, Mzansi comforts singer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo found herself overcome with emotions on Tuesday, 27 June, as she commemorated what would have been her late husband's birthday.

Mandla Maphumolo, popularly known as Mampintsha and a member of the music group Big Nuz, passed away in December 2022 after a brief illness. He would have turned 41 on that day, reports Daily Sun.

Source: Briefly News