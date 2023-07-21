Hip hop heads have engaged in a discussion on who would reign supreme in a Verzuz between K.O and Emtee

There was no clear winner as there are many factors to consider, including collaborations, solo projects, number of hit songs and so on

Netizens also took this chance to give both rappers their flowers for changing the game and putting respect to SA hip hip

Both K.O and Emtee have hits for days, so it was difficult for Mzansi to pick. Image: @mrcashtime, @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Mzansi debates who would win in a Verzuz battle between K.O and Emtee

Should there be a Verzuz in Mzansi, fans have vouched for K.O and Emtee to battle it out against each other.

A Twitter user sparked a huge debate on who would win in a Verzuz between the two stars.

In Mzansi, rappers K.O and Emtee were pitted against one another by user @SihleIV_, who asked:

"If these two were to battle in a versus, who do you think would win??"

What is a Verzuz and who are the masterminds behind it?

A Verzuz is a battle between artists who go against each other by playing their most famous hit songs.

It gained popularity during lockdown when gigs were not allowed as large crowds were prohibited.

It was created by American rappers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Netizens have their say, with many vouching for Emtee

In response to the Twitter user, Mzansi seems to have picked their clear winner.

@Thabang_Maapola said:

"Emtee does more trap than rap K.O is a rapper."

@decent_junior said:

"K.O has a very extensive hits catalogue bruh, plus he has diamond level hits."

@FlowJones9999 said:

"The difference is: Emtee will drop an album, and all the songs on the album will be songs of the year. While with KO only 1 or 2 songs will pop."

@SimsJ___ said:

"This would be a dope versus. Ko would edge it because of Teargas."

@JosefaManana said:

"If the Teargas joints count, then come on Ntokozo."

@luyanda_kdot said:

"Avery album alone clears, let's not mention Manando."

@ZW31I_KHANYI13 said:

"If we're keeping within personal projects, K.O is clear, but if we're adding outside features, Emtee clears this by a long shot."

@__tshwarelo said:

"If they only use songs Without features, it's an easy win for Emtee."

@VesanoWest said:

"You realize Emtee washes 90% of the industry.. including other genres."

@ItsMgidlana said:

"Only AKA can stop Emtee on a versus."

Emtee opens up on his health, says he is struggling with his speech

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee spoke about his health and how he has been struggling with his speech of late.

The Manando hitmaker said his body is shutting down. His fans have sent him well wishes as concerns mounted for the rapper.

