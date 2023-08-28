Lady Du recently reflected on her journey in the music and entertainment industries in a heartwarming post

The hitmaker flaunted her wall of fame with several platinum plaques and thanked fellow stars who have helped in her career

She mentioned top stars like Cassper Nyovest, DJ Tira, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and the late DJ Sumbody

Lady Du does not take her career for granted. The star who has been in the music for a few years recently headed to her page to show off her success and show appreciation to those who have helped her.

Lady Du mentions fellow stars in sweet message

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the hitmaker said her journey to the top has not been the easiest but she succeeded because other stars who had already made it were generous enough to show her the ropes.

Lady Du said stars like Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mr Jazzi Q and DJ Tira helped launch her career. She also noted that slain musician and businessman DJ Sumbody showed her the business of music.

She also mentioned other stars like Oskido, Gugu Khathi and Dbn Gogo who have played major roles in her career. She wrote:

"To all the upcoming artists, work soooo hard, learn the game, @mrjazziq gave me a platform @djmaphorisa gave me a platform @djtira @kabelomotha_@djsumbodysa taught me business @casspernyovest launched me when I was starting in piano

"@oskidoibelieve always gives the best advise on how to invest, @djsbulive was my first mentor still is! @gugu.khathi was the first woman to believe in me lol paid for my first tv/video appearance @dbngogo I have a lot to say about her she looked after my mental health and well being. @djzand is my uncle lol diary @realdjbongz @djclock also my big brothers

"No one will ever make it by themselves, don’t push yourself too hard understand the game know what you are here for."

Lady Du applauded for her humility

Fans loved that Lady Du took the time to appreciate those who have assisted her in the journey.

@shalandamcconnico said:

"I LOVE YOU FOR BEING SO GENUINE & REAL ‼️ Please come to the United States soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@jiga_kadazi commented:

"Looking out for de kidz is a big boss move❤️ Dankow Bozza yam."

@ndeyakatlego wrote:

"The reason why you bn blessed so much it's because of ur soul. O nale botho lala maaan❤️"

@callherdjmomo added:

"I love that you mentioned people that helped you to get were you are right now. God bless them and God bless you too Queen ❤️"

