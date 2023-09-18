Advocate Zandile Msholo impressed social media users with her traditional dance moves

The Advocate is seen in a viral clip effortlessly doing a traditional dance move, and even Ntsiki Mazwai gushed over her

Zandile was thrust into fame because of the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa Trial, which has gripped the country

Advocate Mshololo from the Senzo Meyiwa Trial showed off her traditional dance moves, which impressed many social media users. Image: @KhanyisileMana3

Advocate Zandile Mshololo danced her way into people's hearts with her traditional dance moves.

Video of Adv. Mshololo dancing trends

In a viral video clip shared by @Ladylondie1, the Advocate who was thrust into the spotlight due to the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa Trial is seen dancing while wearing traditional Zulu attire.

There is no music however, the only sound that can be heard is a giggle from the woman recording her, her feet, and the sound of moving vehicles.

Watch the video clip below:

Social media users left impressed

Zandile Msholo impressed social media users who gushed over her dance moves. Much like her attitude in court, in the viral clip, she effortlessly nails the move, and even Ntsiki Mazwai gushed over her.

@ntsikimazwai gushed:

"Yoh I am such a Stan of this Queen."

@themankhosi added:

"That is e Saul Mkhize (Brereton Park) or Driefontein or eNkampane."

@MashobanePlans asked:

"How can she be the next public protector failing to crack one simple case?"

@skotenyxxl said:

"I love her."

@theNjabu10 said:

"What can't she do though? Lovely woman this."

Zandie Khumalo and Adv Mshololo drama

One person who is not a fan of the Advocate, though, is Zandie Khumalo. The singer is against some of the things the Advocate does or the manners in which she examines her in court.

She would repeatedly troll her online and, at some point, even alluded to her being a smelly dog.

Mshololo, however, hit back at Zandie and said her behaviour was very telling of a person who never completed makeup.

All the nice things people have said to her will not reach her because she is not an active social media user.

Sfiso Meyiwa seemingly defends Kelly Khumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sfiso Meyiwa, gave Kelly Khumalo a lifeline and distanced her as one of the suspects who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

In an interview with eNCA, he said that he did not believe that Kelly Khumalo would have planned to kill Senzo because she loved him. He did, however, say he thinks Kelly knows what happened.

