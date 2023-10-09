Black Coffee recently made history at his Madison Square Garden debut in New York

The DJ received praise from all around the world, including his son Esona who showed off photos of his dad online

DJ Euphonik commented on Esona's photos, playfully slamming him for disrespecting his father

Black Coffee's son Esona called his father by his stage name and not 'dad,' and netizens agreed.

Black Coffee's Madison Square Garden debut took place on 7 October and was packed to capacity. The monumental show garnered praise from all around the world, where politicians and media personalities joined to congratulate Coffee.

Coffee's son, Esona, showed him off in a Twitter (X) post where, in response to his post, DJ Euphonik playfully reprimanded him, saying he should put some respect on Black Coffee's name.

DJ Euphonik blasts Esona over Black Coffee

In an X post shared by Black Coffee's son, Esona, he casually showed off his dad's custom Amiri jacket and Louis Vuitton sneakers at his Madison Square Garden debut.

"Dj Black Coffee, Madison Square Garden."

Euphonik responded to the post playfully disciplining Esona for referring to Black Coffee by his stage name and not just "dad":

"That's Dad to you! Put some respek on that name!!!"

Mzansi floored over Euphonik's comment

Fans were hysterical with laughter at Euphonik's tweet:

BekzinTerris joked:

"Check if he’s account is not hacked."

ThulaniSundu said:

"Ungathi "iTyma in Madison Square Garden". He's Black Coffee to us, ngu tata kuwe."

_Letsipa asked Esona:

"He's also DJ Black Coffee to you?"

Yknip1 responded:

"It’s not like he’s saying “Nkosinathi” yeka umntwana! Congratulations to Mr Coffee."

theFitnessPrii said:

"These kids have no respect."

vavavoom6 responded:

"These new kids!"

Lxngelo asked:

"So k’mele athi 'uBaba DJ Black coffee'?

BigEvents_LS commented:

"But “dad” le “DJ” are both titles though. You cant have 2 titles lebitsong, nahana 'ntate DJ Themba.'"

