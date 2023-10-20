MTV Europe Music Awards 2023, slated for November, has been cancelled due to the Israel-Gaza crisis

The ceremony was due to take place at Paris Nord Villepinte with Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and more stars up for awards

The event organisers said in a statement they look forward to the next MTV Europe Music Awards in 2024

The organisers of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 have noted the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza as the cause of this cancellation. Image

Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, 19 October, the organisers of the much-anticipated MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 (EMAs) announced that the ceremony had been cancelled.

EMAs no longer taking place

In a statement, the organisation revealed that it is due to the Israel-Gaza crisis that is currently taking place.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

The awards ceremony was slated to take place in Paris at the Nord Villepinte on 5 November. Some of the nominees included singer Bad Bunny, BTS, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, just to mention a few.

Paris last hosted the EMA in 1995

Each year, the ceremony is held in a different city. This year, Paris was to host the ceremony, however, due to the war, the ceremony has been canned.

The event organisers continued in the statement they look forward to the next MTV Europe Music Awards in 2024

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November 2024.”

Beyoncé, Adam Sandler attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film Premiere

A-listers comedian Adam Sandler and singer Beyoncé were invited to attend the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the AMC Theatre in Los Angeles.

The popstar Tayler Swift wrote a heartfelt message to Beyoncé feeling grateful and appreciated having her in her life.

Tyler ICU shines in China with Mnike

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano DJ Tyler ICU has been nominated at the MTV EMAs Paris 2023 awards for the Best African Act.

He received the backing of proud South African supporters as his song gained momentum globally. The song recently peaked at number 3 on China's Spotify and Shazam charts.

Apart from that, it became a massive hit on TikTok as well, with people creating and recreating dance challenges with the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News