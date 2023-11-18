These four celebrities inspired many people to head to the gym and work out to achieve their desired body weight

Some of our faves even inspired others to get their coins in order so they could afford cosmetic surgery

We delve into some of the inspirational body transformations that had the internet in a chokehold

Busiswa and LaConco topped the trends list with their new bodies. Image: @_laconco, @busiswaah

Body transformations have always been an inspiration to many people. These celebrities had the best weight loss goals. From Busiswa to Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco.

Celebs who inspired many with their weight loss

LaConco debuted her new body this year after months of training. The reality star did, however, admit that she was aided by colon hydrotherapy to achieve her perfect hourglass figure.

She did, however debunk rumours of a Brazillian but* lift and the usage of a corset.

She shared a motivational video urging people to get to the gym.

"I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo."

Busiswa chucks middle finger to body shamers

A few years ago, Busiswa had the internet at a chokehold when she shared the first look into her weight loss.

Just recently, she promoted her new song Eazy and was met with a hail of negative comments.

Speaking to Briefly News, Busiswa said she was unashamed about her body.

"The body shamers can eat dust, I'm happy man. I'm in a good place, I'm fit, I'm healthy, I'm loving life and I'm actively involved in raising my son and I love that for me so anything else is just your opinion."

Faith Nketsi shares post-partum weight transformation

Faith Nketsi has always had the most stunning body, with a snatched waist and an hourglass figure.

She was not always like that, though. When she welcomed her daughter Sky Njilo, it only took her a matter of weeks to get rid of her baby weight.

She shared pictures of her progress.

Nkanyiso Bhengu

The popular TV personality Nkanyiso Bhengu left the internet shocked after he showed off his new look.

The actor lost a whopping 62kg. His achievement inspired him to start an anti-obesity movement with #walkitoffwithnkanyiso programmed which lasted for 300 days.

Connie wows internet with workout video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson's video showcasing her dedication to fitness has gone viral.

Social media users praised Connie for her hard work and found inspiration in her workout journey.

Some fans were more interested in her gym instructor, sparking curiosity about his identity.

