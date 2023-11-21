Durban-based award-winning DJ Tira has celebrated his son who just entered his teenage years

Chase Khathi was celebrated by his mother, Gugu Khathi by writing a long message on Instagram

She described their mother-son relationship as one that is unbreakable and said she wishes that he would flourish

Gugu Khathi lauded her son Chase Kjathi for being a respectable young boy. Image: @gugu.khathi, @chasekhathi, @djtira

Celebrity couple DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi have celebrated their son who just entered his teenage years.

Gugu pens loving message to Chase Khathi

The son of the Durban-based award-winning DJ and entrepreneur, Chase Khathi, turned 13 years old on 20 November. His mother, Gugu Khathi penned a very sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram in his honour.

"This is such an exciting day as you officially step into your teenage years. I wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of the amazing young man you're becoming."

An unbreakable bond

She described their mother-son relationship as one that is unbreakable and said she wishes that he would flourish.

"Our bond is unbreakable, and I will always be your biggest supporter and confidant."

Khathi added that she wishes her son would reflect on his journey so far and see the wonderful person that he has become. She also wishes that he would cherish the opportunities that he gets awarded with friends and family.

According to his Instagram bio, Chase Khathi is a young professional go-kart racer and is also a fashionista.

Mzansi wishes Chase a sweet birthday

Taking to Gugu's Instagram post, many people wished the young man a happy birthday.

mrsmome.m said:

"13 Already OMG. Happy 13th Birthday big boy… wishing you the best teens and many many blessings all your life. Very handsome boy sis well done to you guys."

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Happy birthday handsome boy, a young king."

nocxymabik lauded:

"Omg he's a teenager now. Happy birthday Chase. Beautiful message friend."

iam_snethemba exclaimed:

"Ahh!! Mommy what are sweet and touching message!!!"

tuny_tunia shared:

"Aow happy birthday to this smart young man. Gods blessings upon his life."

