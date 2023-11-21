Global site navigation

Black Coffee Named One of the Man of the Year 2023 by British GQ: "Amongst Such Greatness"
Black Coffee Named One of the Man of the Year 2023 by British GQ: “Amongst Such Greatness”

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Grammy award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee was dubbed Man Of The Year 2023 by British GQ
  • The event was held in London, and he expressed his gratitude to the organisation for recognising him
  • Black Coffee donned a smart-casual look for the red carpet and also had a set during the event

Black Coffee has honoured by British GQ.
Black Coffee said it was an honour to be named among the greats. Image: @realblackcoffee
The Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee, was dubbed Man Of The Year 2023 by British GQ.

Black Coffee honoured to be recognised by GQ

Internationally acclaimed artist Black Coffee conveyed his deep appreciation for being acknowledged in such a manner. Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee conveyed a message of appreciation to the organisers of this prestigious event which was held in London.

He posted snaps of him on the red carpet donning a smart-casual look of a brown leathery jacket, baggy pockets pants and a white tee. He accesorised his look with his signature shades and a white beanie.

Black Coffee also had a set during the event.

"Big love to @britishgq for naming me one of the Men Of The Year 2023 Honorees amongst such greatness. It’s a true honor."

Mzansi lauds Black Coffee

Netizens expressed their pride in SA's biggest export. Many congratulated him and noted how dapper he looked.

Black Coffee lectures at Harvard University

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee shared that he gave a lecture at Harvard University Business School.

The Grammy Award winner had a gig to attend but made a stop at the prestigious school.

Netizens were left inspired by Black Coffee and were in awe over the pictures he shared from the lecture.

