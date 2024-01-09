Zodwa Wabantu is reportedly single after breakup with Olefile Mpudi, following her viral video

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared news of their split and introduces their new partners

Social media reactions are mixed, with some criticising Zodwa's actions and others commending her resilience in love

Zodwa Wabantu is reportedly single again after parting ways with his boyfriend Olefile Mpudi, days after her video that trended on social media.

Zodwa Wabantu and Olefile Mpudi have allegedly called it quits. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu and Olefile call it quits

Zodwa Wabantu started 2024 on the wrong foot after allegedly breaking up with her boyfriend Olefile Mpudi. The news of the contoversial raunchy dancer'sbreak up comes a few weeks after her video that caused a buzz on social media.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the star and his man have already moved on and have been introducing their new partners to the world. Khawula also shared pictures of the two and their new lovers. The post read:

"Zodwa WaBantu and Olefile Mpudi's relationship has come to an end. Zodwa WaBantu and Olefile Mpudi are soft launching their new partners."

Mzansi weighs in on Zodwa and Olefile's break up

Social media users share mixed reactions to the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star's love life. Many said no man in his right mind would date Zodwa after the stunt she pulled in the viral video. Othere also commended the star for her ability to move on.

@Luengx said:

"Syabonga because who could possibly date a women ohamba ezenekela wonke amadoda kanjeya. That Zodwa video was just too cringe."

@thats_memphis added:

"Who in their right mind date Zodwa Wabantu"

@OslinaM noted:

"One thing ka Zodwa she'll never give up on mjolo I like it for her."

CalliePhakathi commented:

"It was bound to happen, Zodwa was having her ate out in a club recently. But "soft launching" is wild lol "

Source: Briefly News