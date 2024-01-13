DJ Zinhle wrote a message to her brother celebrating his birthday with a sweet message showing him love

The musician's sweet post celebrating her brother Zenzele was a hit with fans who loved seeing the sibling love

Many people were touched by DJ Zinhle and her sweet words about Zenzele in the Instagram post

DJ Zinhle posted pictures of herself and her beloved sibling. The DJ wrote a sweet message for her brother.

DJ Zinhle dedicated an Instagram post to her brother Zenzele on his birthday. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The musician's birthday post for her brother got lots of attention as it garnered more than 34, 000 likes. Many people flooded the comments raving about the two siblings.

DJ Zinhle wishes brother happy birthday

DJ Zinhle took to Instagram and wrote a message for her brother. Zinhle referred to him as her brother and "the best dad ever" in the message. She thanked Zenzele for everything he did for her family and reflected on how well they worked together.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zinhle wrote:

"I appreciate you and all the silly jokes you tell. Wishing you health, wealth & more reasons to phuza manje (celebrate). Dad would be proud of us. I love you."

SA joins DJ Zinhle in birthday wishes

The comments were filled with many people who also wanted to wish him a happy birthday. People wrote sweet messages for Zenzele.

_flawless_mpho said:

"Yoh he shares a day with me."

nickypercy10 commented:

"Am always ready to say Happy birthday to him because we celebrate on the same day. Capricorn bud."

swanepoelbee wrote:

"This guy loves you so much. Happy, birthday to your brother."

iamtrustylicious added:

"I love how you love each other, Happy birthday Zenzele."

teekaygoldfish gushed:

"Happy Birthday to Malume ka Kairo."

sinothando.nt was happy:

"Happy birthday Zenzele. Capricon with big hearts."

DJ Zinhle and brother have "beef"

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and her brother assured that they have a cute sibling rivalry. Many people were delighted by a video of their close siblings.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz live it up in Indonesia

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been serving their fans with some couple goals content every chance they get. The pair have been making social media headlines ever since they married.

The power couple found themselves trending on social media once again after Kairo's mom gushed over her hubby after he scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year.

The ASANTE hitmaker posted a cute reel of them living it up in Bali, Indonesia, for their vacation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News