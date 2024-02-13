Nadia Nakai is creating another tribute song in memory of her late boyfriend, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The tribute single features Durban singer Shekhinah and Grammy-award winning artist Zakes Bantwini

Bragga recently released her first tribute song called Never Leave featuring Kashcpt, who shared with Briefly News what it was like working with her

As Nadia Nakai works on releasing her entire body of work, she has given fans a taste of what to expect with her tribute songs.

Nadia Nakai features Zakes Bantwini and Shekhinah on AKA's tribute song. Image: @nadianakai, @zakesbantwini, @shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai hints at massive collab with Zakes, Shekhinah

Rapper Nadia Nakai has shared a preview of her second tribute song in memory of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Taking to Twitter (X), Nadia Nakai posted a 45-second clip of the song, which also features vocals of the Durban singer Shekhinah. She also tagged Grammy-award winning artist Zakes Bantwini as one of the collaborators.

The song, which is expected to be titled Missing You and features samples of Tamia's Missing You, sees Nadia taking a line from AKA's hit song Fela In Versace.

Listen to the song below:

Bragga's Never Leave receives rave reviews

Nadia Nakai recently released her first tribute song called Never Leave, featuring Cape Town rapper Kashcpt.

Kashcpt told Briefly News that Nadia Nakai always showed him love and support throughout his career.

"Working with Nadia was a very memorable experience; she’s always shown me love, and I’m grateful to be a part of anything with substance; I’m grateful she included me and thought about me when making her decision."

Nadia also mentioned in an interview that Kashcpt reminds her of AKA, saying she imagines AKA's early career resembling Kashcpt's current one.

Mzansi gives song a thumbs up

Bragga fans approve of the song. Here's what some said:

@Brianworldwide2 said:

"You are cooking Bragga."

@thabelomaanda exclaimed:

"Wow."

@ZuluNation_Ngid said:

"Yooh Nadia."

@LKLeo99 lauded:

"This is fire, I dont want to lie. May you please realise it asap."

@mercy asked:

"Can we please drop this please."

Nadia Nakai's rumoured romance pours cold water to claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cape Town nightclub owner is said to have shot down the allegations, saying he and Bragga were just friends.

Meanwhile, netizens encouraged Nadia to move on with her life from her relationship with AKA.

Source: Briefly News