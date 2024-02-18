DJ Sbu trended on social media after discussing his financial struggles in a candid video that's making the rounds

The media personality opened up about owing millions to SARS and emphasised the challenges of entrepreneurship

Fans responded with mixed reactions, with some offering support and others expressing surprise at Sbu's revelations

DJ Sbu opened up about his financial struggles and trended on X/Twitter. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu finds himself in the spotlight once again on social media. People are reacting to his recent video, where he discusses his financial situation.

Realities of being an entrepreneur

Sbu shared insights into the challenges of entrepreneurship. He confessed that some of his decisions have landed him in debt, including owing millions to SARS.

"One is still recovering from all the difficulty one went through in COVID. I lost a business, I got into debt. Right now I'm sitting with my own tax issues... I owe SARS millions bruh."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Sbu gets candid about financial woes

The legendary media personality said he was being transparent because he want fans to understand that everyone goes through challenges in life.

"I'm sharing my own testimony, so you can also understand that you're not the only one going through the most.

People who have invested in us... Owing people millions, what do you do? Other people kill themselves."

Watch the clip below:

SA discuss DJ Sbu's finances

Fans weighed in on Sbu's financial woes, with some offering words of encouragement and understanding while others expressed surprise and disbelief.

See some comments below:

@Okuhle_CFM mentioned:

"DJ Sbu will bounce back, he just needs to adjust a few things then numbers will start being positive."

@UrbanStreetZA posted:

"Izinja, keep confusing the enemy. "

@TheGeopol stated:

"Zahara wa mo pokela, she's haunting him to confess it all."

@Chibuleni wrote:

"I thought DJ Sbu was wealthy."

@Sandile_S_N tweeted:

"Seems to me his debt is business related. It's not consumer debt like from cars, clothes, mansions, weddings, furniture, etc."

@BrunitaJ500 commented:

"Kudos to him for being candid about his situation. Starting a business doesn't guarantee instant wealth, and one can fail."

@KingOfAzeroth added:

"Soon we'll be donating."

@Nongoloza_onice mentioned:

"Zahara is already at work I love it."

DJ Sbu responds to haters calling him broke

Recently, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu had a lot to take off his chest after being mocked for using an old phone and driving an old car.

The veteran star and DJ set the record about his finances straight in a viral video. Social media users are still confused about DJ Sbu's financial situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News