Award-winning DJ Shimza and his look-a-like daughter stunned in the latest picture the DJ shared

His daughter smiled as he embraced her, and many fans' hearts melted when she was seen holding flowers

Fans of the muso were left mesmerized by their striking resemblance and their sweet bond, lauding Shimza for being present

One thing Mzansi loves; present fathers. DJ Shimza stole the internet's hearts with his picture of him and his daughter.

DJ Shimza shared an adorable picture of him with his daughter. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza and daughter look like doubles in latest snap

The award-winning DJ and music producer Shimza stole people's hearts by posting pictures of him and his look-a-like daughter. His daughter turned 2 years old on 2 January.

In the latest picture the DJ shared, she holds a gorgeous flower bouquet as her father hugs her. The picture was reposted by X blogger @MDNnewss, who captioned the post:

"DJ Shimza and his daughter."

Mzansi in awe over Shimza and daughter's bond

The muso occasionally posts his daughter on social media and often receives praise for it. Many of his fans' hearts melted when she was seen holding flowers.

One thing people love to point out, though, is their striking resemblance and their sweet bond. Netizens also lauded Shimza for being present.

@Dingswayo_N:

"They are look-a-likes."

@TheGBrown1:

"Copyright reserved."

@KingNema_Jnr:

"Shimza and Shimmy."

@SchoolsinNaija:

"Cute and heartwarming."

@visse_ss:

"They look both."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni

"She's grown up."

@Bestow_SA

"It’s good that he’s there, unlike some."

@BhekiBolt:

"Her mother didn’t come to play. Shimza did a copy and past of himself."

DJ Shimza caught in a spat with Ntsiki Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Shimza and Ntsiki Mazwai engaged in a public spat. The two threw shots at one another, and it resulted in Ntsiki Mazwai posting an apology to her supporters.

The MOYA Podcast host shot DJ Shimza, accusing him of sleeping to the top and dating for money. Insults flew right back at Ntsiki, and they topped the trends list.

