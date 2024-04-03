Prince Kaybee posted a picture of his evening meal that raised questions among netizens

The Charlotte hitmaker had a tuna wrap for dinner, and the bland meal left Mzansi traumatised

Netizens weren't impressed by Kaybee's plate, claiming that it lacked colour and that they wouldn't survive

Prince Kaybee was criticised after sharing a photo of his dinner. Images: princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee shared a photo of his dinner plate consisting of a tuna wrap. The Shuk Shuk hitmaker's fasting journey recently kicked off, and he has stayed consistent while also giving followers a peep into his intense wellness routine.

Prince Kaybee reveals his evening meal

Since starting his fitness and fasting journey, Prince Kaybee admits that he looks better than ever and has never looked back.

The father of two (and possibly more) shared a photo of his supper, where he had a clean tuna wrap free of veggies and other fillings.

Briefly News reported that KaBillion eats once a day and maintains a fitness regimen.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa told the publication that training on an empty stomach was not ideal as the body needs energy.

Kaybee stated that he was eating for fuel and not taste, alluding to the possible blandness of his meal.

"When you eat for fuel, not taste, you’ve reached an elite level of mental strength as a man. Tuna wrap."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's evening meal

Netizens gave Kaybee's meal a big, fat no, saying they wouldn't be able to survive:

Kat_Upendi called Kaybee out:

"Eating for taste is a very big reason we eat as humans. Stop trying to force feed yourself bland food and actually enjoy the food you eat."

South African actress, Simz Ngema wasn't convinced:

"Aneva!"

toniyayo__ wrote:

"This is self-hate, please."

mxniquejade_ asked:

"Why do y'all act like healthy food can't be tasty? So unserious."

ZizinjaAbelungu joked:

"What is the difference between you and Tito Mboweni?"

Vuyokazi__ said:

"You eat once a day, and this is what you eat?"

Prince Kaybee shares results from his weight-loss journey

In more Prince Kaybee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's before and after photos.

Mzansi commanded him on his progress, where he revealed that eating well never used to be a priority for him.

