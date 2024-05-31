Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's photo with Jacob Zuma sparked debate following election results

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, some accusing Mseleku of opportunism

Critics questioned his motives, suggesting he supported Zuma only due to his election success

Reality star and businessman Musa Mseleku stirred a heated debate when he posted a picture alongside former President Jacob Zuma following the election results, which made others question his motives.

Musa Mseleku's picture with Jacob Zuma divided South Africans. Image: @musamseleku and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Musa Mseleku poses with Jacob Zuma in picture

Media personality Musa Mseleku shared a picture with former President Jacob Zuma as the election results continue to be released. Taking to his Instagram page, the media personality shared the photo and wrote:

"We stood firm."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some shared positive comments, while others accused Musa Mseleku of only endorsing Jacob Zuma because he is doing well in the elections.

@magagulamxolisi said:

"Chief u will loose your Mzansi Magic tenders."

@khomotjomlati commented:

"Aaah I trusted Musa yooo ,you lost a fan xem ,Zuma who has done nothing but stealing it means ur encouraging stealing wena."

@melikayathetwin45 wrote:

"You never spoke up in support before, but now that MK is winning, you're backing him. Wow."

@tkazisicweb added:

"When trusted men are loyal to tribalism instead of the betterment of the country but opt to plunge us back into State capture etc I lose the respect over them."

@khanyilethandeka noted:

"Awu you stood firm after the elections, we see you Mseleku."

Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi roasts the ANC as vote counting continues

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial media personality Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi is having a field day with the African National Congress (ANC). The former music executive claimed that the ANC relies on the Xhosa tribalism to remain in power.

On X (Twitter), the outspoken music personality has been criticising the ANC since the start of the election campaigns. Nota Baloyi recently dragged the party as vote counting continues. As vote counting continues, all eyes are on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website and news agencies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News