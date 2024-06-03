Emtee has made his intentions of working with Tyla known despite his untoward feelings about her

The rapper has previously gone on X (Twitter) criticism and said the Water hitmaker is not humble

On the recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the rapper said he takes back his criticism

Emtee has had a change of heart regarding his feelings towards Tyla. The rapper had previously stated that he does not think Tyla is humble, but it seems as though he has backtracked from his initial statements.

Rapper Emtee clarifies statements about Tyla

Manando hitmaker Emtee went on Podcast and Chill with MacG for the second time. While there, he was asked whether he had beef with water hitmaker Tyla and why.

When MacG asked, Emtee was taken aback and expressed shock over this statement. Confused, Emtee proceeded to ask why the host would assume that he had beef with Tyla. MacG then referenced his previous posts on X (Twitter), criticising Tyla by saying she is not humble.

The star then clarified that although he had never crossed paths with Tyla, he had seen the viral clips of her walking with heavy security at the mall.

"How can you come with an army to Mall of Africa? We don't do that in Waterfall."

Emtee on possibility of working with Tyla

After MacG said his tweet did not make any sense because Tyla is a big star, Emtee took back his criticism and apologised. He then made his intentions of working with Tyla known and said there was no animosity between them.

"I take it back; I didn't know when I was tweeting all of that. I can't wait to get into the studio with Tyla. There is no animosity there, man."

