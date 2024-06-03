Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shown his concerns about Cyril Ramaphosa's sleeping habits

The Kaya 959 radio host questioned if the president has narcolepsy after a picture of him sleeping during election counting went viral

There have been several pictures of the president sleeping during essential functions

Sizwe Dhlomo has expressed his concerns regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's sleeping habits. This comes after a viral picture of the president sleeping during the live broadcast of the 2024 election results.

Sizwe Dhlomo has asked if Cyril Ramaphosa has narcolepsy. Image: @sizwedhlomo on Instagram, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Cyril Ramaphosa trends for sleeping on live TV

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has trended on social media on a few occasions for doing off during events. The most recent was at the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) elections results event.

A netizen, @mpilohpakathi13, posted a picture of the president with his eyes closed, sparking a conversation.

Sizwe questions Ramaphosa's sleeping habits

The radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, was one of the people who responded to the picture. He expressed concern about Cyril Ramaphosa's sleeping habits, asking if he might have narcolepsy.

The Kaya 959 radio host said, "Guys, has the president got narcolepsy?"

This would not be the first time the president slept on live TV and trended for it.

Mzansi deliberates on Sizwe's views

Netizens weighed in on Sizwe's views, and many people made jokes about the president's lack of attentiveness on serious occasions.

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"Not really. Pretending to care about citizens is a tedious exercise. It requires power naps here and there."

@__T_touch claimed:

"He's never been interested in being President."

@unclescrooch joked:

"He was blinking."

@Moshe_Meso said

"He just blinks in slow motion."

Nota drags the ANC

