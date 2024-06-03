Sizwe Dhlomo Shows Concerns About Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sleeping Habits, Questions if He Has Narcolepsy
Sizwe Dhlomo has expressed his concerns regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's sleeping habits. This comes after a viral picture of the president sleeping during the live broadcast of the 2024 election results.
Cyril Ramaphosa trends for sleeping on live TV
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has trended on social media on a few occasions for doing off during events. The most recent was at the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) elections results event.
A netizen, @mpilohpakathi13, posted a picture of the president with his eyes closed, sparking a conversation.
Sizwe questions Ramaphosa's sleeping habits
The radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, was one of the people who responded to the picture. He expressed concern about Cyril Ramaphosa's sleeping habits, asking if he might have narcolepsy.
The Kaya 959 radio host said, "Guys, has the president got narcolepsy?"
This would not be the first time the president slept on live TV and trended for it.
Mzansi deliberates on Sizwe's views
Netizens weighed in on Sizwe's views, and many people made jokes about the president's lack of attentiveness on serious occasions.
@Ed_UberDriver said:
"Not really. Pretending to care about citizens is a tedious exercise. It requires power naps here and there."
@__T_touch claimed:
"He's never been interested in being President."
@unclescrooch joked:
"He was blinking."
@Moshe_Meso said
"He just blinks in slow motion."
Nota drags the ANC
In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial radio host Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi dragged the African National Congress (ANC) when the vote counting was underway after the elections.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) shared the provisional results after the general elections, which took place on 29 May 2024. Mzansi mocked the Eastern Cape because the numbers indicated that the ANC had the bulk of the votes at the time.
