Musician Khuli Chana is set to drop a 4-part docuseries on the Motswako culture

The docuseries is set to explore the music festival that became a cornerstone of South African hip-hop culture

Khuli Chana announced the coming of the docuseries on his Instagram recently

Khuli Chana will be dropping a docuseries soon. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Khuli Chana has a huge surprise for his fans and lovers of the Motswako culture up his sleeves.

Khuli Chana set to drop 4-part Motswako culture docuseries

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's husband, Khuli Chana, has made headlines on social media after rapper Maglera Doe Boy opened up about the first time he met the Tswa Daar hitmaker.

Recently, the rapper announced on his Instagram page that he will be releasing a four-part docuseries on Motswako culture. The series will explore the music festival that became a cornerstone of South African hip-hop culture.

He posted a snippet and captioned it:

"14 years later my brother @refiloer and I still going strong, we had to take a trip down memory lane with a 4 part doccie series about how we impacted culture KA MOTSWAKO. Maftown heights UNTOLD STORIES coming soon @channelotv Produced by @Refiloeramogaseproductions and Molotovcocktail Musical score by @towdeemac."

See the video below:

Fans excited about the docuseries

Many fans and followers of the star are excited and can't wait for the docuseries to be dropped. See some of the comments below:

tumelomcdonalds commented:

"Shout-out to Motswako."

deejshutdown mentioned:

"It's about to be a lituation."

tshenoa responded:

"Bana ba Rona hillllillliiiiii Ayi ayi off to the Maftown Heights soon as you reach it you'll tell me what it sounds like."

saint_kutama said:

"Can’t wait, I hope Tuks to take part."

changedbythestreets wrote:

"It's about time!"

credible_chippa shared:

"@khulichana01 I can't wait and congratulations brother."

tshiamobabylon replied:

"@khulichana01 thank you for laying out the blueprint of how Maftown Heights came about."

