Grammy Awards: The Recording Academy is expanding to Africa and the Middle East, involving ministries from South Africa, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria

John Legend, Davido, and Angelique Kidjo support the initiative, praising its global reach and potential to transcend cultural barriers

Davido and Angelique Kidjo believe the move will open doors for untapped African talent, highlighting Africa's readiness and passion for music

The organisation behind the Grammy Awards is expanding its reach to Africa and the Middle East. Responsible ministries in countries like South Africa, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria will participate in the groundbreaking move.

Artists excited over Recording Academy's latest initiative

The Recording Academy is going global, and artists have welcomed the initiative. Artists like John Legend, Davido and Angelique Kidjo said the Academy is moving towards the right direction.

According to TimesLIVE, American singer John Legend said the initiative is good because it globalises the Recording Academy's mission and reach.

"I'm excited to see the Recording Academy taking these meaningful steps to globalise our mission and reach. Music knows no borders. It's global and transcends cultural, political, and language barriers. I'm so glad that the Recording Academy, the leading organisation serving music creators, is evolving to be a more global organisation."

Davido and Angelique Kidjo react to the Recording Academy's globalisation initiative

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo shared the same sentiments. They both stressed that the Recording Academy's move will open doors for untapped African talent. Kidjo added that the continent welcomes the move with open arms.

