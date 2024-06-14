Rapper Emtee recently shared a glimpse of his stunning mural after it was unveiled

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker couldn't help but show off the painting and Mzansi felt it was well-deserved

Netizens sang Big Hustle's praises, saying fans needed to give him his flowers for his contribution to the music industry

Emtee revealed the mural created for him by a supporter. Images: emteethehustla

A mural for Emtee has been unveiled. The Roll Up hitmaker shared a glimpse of his painting, created by an unknown artist, and his fans believe it was well-deserved.

Emtee shows off his mural

In his decade-long career in the music industry, Emtee has once again received his flowers for his contribution to the game.

Taking to his Twitter page, Big Hustle showed off a mural created for him by an unknown artist who used one of the rapper's most famous photos as inspiration.

Emtee shared photos and a video at his mural reveal, which he posed in front of and was clearly chuffed:

"While I’m still alive."

Since his debut album, Emtee has kept his foot on the pedal and his eye on the prize as he continued to dominate the charts.

From his nasty split with Ambitious Entertainment to the establishment of Emtee Records three years ago, Big Hustle has always sought to dominate the African music landscape and has his loyal supporters to keep him going:

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's mural

Netizens are impressed and believe that Emtee deserves to be given his flowers:

Breeza011 said:

"Living legend."

nkanyisooooo wrote:

"Smell them, Big Hustle."

PercyTau19 showed love to Emtee:

"You're him, man. Salute."

South African rapper, Kid X, said:

"Iconic!"

rawlad responded:

"Give that man his flowers while he's alive! Legend."

the_boy_doing_things_66 was impressed:

"Emtee is doing a lot this year."

Emtee Records signs F-Eezy

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's record label, Emtee Records, signing F-Eezy.

Fans congratulated the Ambition hitmaker on his signing and look forward to his comeback into the music scene:

lord_sanelle said:

"I thought this guy would reach Cassper's level back in the day. I'm glad he’s making a comeback."

