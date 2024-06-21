DJ Tira is out in the USA to do some last-minute shopping ahead of the Durban July's

The DJ/ producer was caught lacking when he struggled to pronounce Givenchy while strolling past designer stores

Mzansi was in stitches over Makoya Bearings' blunder, while others consoled him, saying at least he could afford the brand

DJ Tira's pronunciation of Givenchy had netizens in stitches. Images: djtira

DJ Tira was caught lacking when he made a blunder attempting to pronounce the name of a French luxury brand, and Mzansi had a field day trolling him.

DJ Tira slips up a pronunciation

DJ Tira is gearing up to offer supporters a weekend to remember with the anticipated Durban Julys and is out in America to do some last-minute shopping with his wife, Gugu.

While strolling through the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Tira sounded so overwhelmed by the many high-end Italian and French brands surrounding him that he slipped up while attempting to pronounce Givenchy ("ghee-von-chee").

Taking to his Instagram page, Makoya Bearings posted a video where he made a hilarious blunder and mispronounced the first half of the word:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Tira's video

Netizens made fun of Makoya Bearings' hilarious blunder, while others questioned his excitement:

Mojava10111 trolled DJ Tira::

"He is behaving like a Jimmy comes to Joburg, lol."

professorSMM joked:

"That’s a real Zulu man."

Philie_k was stunned:

"He did not just pronounce Givenchy like that!"

Meanwhile, some netizens believe there's no master of pronunciation, and if he can afford it, he can call it whatever he likes:

MrClear_SA wrote:

"He struggles to pronounce it; you struggle to buy it."

Fanoza2 said:

"There are pronouncers; then there are spenders; these are levels in my books."

MalumeRichie posted:

"Some people can afford it, and others can pronounce it."

