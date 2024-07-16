Cassper Nyovest recently gushed over soccer star Itumeleng Khune's marriage with Sphelele Makhunga

The rapper said the star chose the right woman to be his wife and asked God to bless their union

Itumeleng Khune posted a funny video of him dancing while his wife Sphelele recorded and hyped him up

Cassper Nyovest lauded Itumeleng Khune and praised him for marrying Sphelele Makhunga.

Cassper Nyovest praised Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga's marriage. Image: Oupa Bopape on Getty Images/ @laaylamak on Instagram

Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele set the internet on fire

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune shared a hilarious video of him dancing at his home. The video was taken by his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, who was his hype man.

"Not my wifey hyping me up. Batlogele," he said.

The video received praise online, and people showed love to the Khunes.

Cassper Nyovest hypes up the Khunes

Rapper Cassper Nyovest reacted to the video with admiration for the goalie and his entrepreneur wife.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker said the star picked the right one to be his wife. He further asked God to bless their union.

“'He who finds a wife finds favor with God.' You married right champ !! May God continue to bless your union.”

Another star who has shown love to the couple is media personality DJ Fresh, who said, “She is clearly also a keeper!”

Cassper causes a stir with his weight gain

When the rapper got married, many people assumed that he gained weight because of this. But the rapper recently told people that he gained some weight because he was depressed.

"I didn’t gain weight cause of my marriage. I gained weight cause of depression and my mental health being in the worst condition ever. I’m now healed though , started to go to the gym slowly , we gone get handsome soon and I’m not gonna let none of y’all hit!"

Itumeleng Khune celebrates birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Itumeleng Khune recently celebrated his birthday and gave fans a glimpse of how he spent the special day.

Sphelele Makhunga made sure that his birthday would be memorable. Fans were happy to see Itu Khune's birthday celebrations, while others debated his age.

