Lasizwe's unusual photoshoot for his 26th birthday left many eyebrows raised

The media personality jumped on the trend of taking "baby pictures" for your birthday, and Mzansi had plenty to say about his snaps

While many had a good laugh at Lasizwe's photos, others dragged and accused him of being an attention-seeker

Lasizwe's birthday photoshoot received mixed reactions.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe celebrated another trip around the sun and marked it with an out-of-the-box photoshoot that had netizens talking.

Lasizwe celebrates his birthday

Our fave, Lasizwe, is celebrating his 26th birthday on 19 July, and he decided to do something different to mark his special day.

Taking to his Instagram page, the famous YouTuber posted pictures from his shoot, inspired by newborn photoshoots complete with different-coloured swaddle blankets.

Lasizwe is not one to shy away from an idea and always pushes boundaries to stand out, no matter how seemingly outrageous his ideas may sound to the next person.

We saw this when he attended an award ceremony wearing a towel and looking like he just stepped out of the shower.

Answering fans' questions on why he ran with this specific idea, Lasizwe said he didn't get to experience baby photoshoots:

"My mother didn’t take me as a baby to these photoshoots. We take photos ourselves, nami I want haw!"

Mzansi weighs in on Lasizwe's birthday shoot

Netizens had a good laugh at Lasizwe's photos and wished him a happy birthday:

tanishacolonbibb said:

"Sizwe! Happy birthday, my sweet baby."

nontando__m wrote:

"Never thought I’d see anything like this in my entire life! Happy Birthday, Las."

_flowerite posted:

"Happy birthday to baby Lasizwe!"

dr_dube_zah joked:

"You need prayers!"

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed and bashed Lasizwe:

cozmino_ said:

"Seeing a person facing a midlife crisis in his 20s is sad."

boootbabe bashed Lasizwe:

"Lasizwe is sick."

Siwe02334196 wrote:

"I wanna say something, but I just realised I am not self-employed. But this is disturbing."

Lasizwe's pictures break the internet

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lasizwe's hot photos wearing Volvo seat covers.

The socialite had social media buzzing over his outfit, which was designed by Nao Serati.

