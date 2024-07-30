Netizens are on a spiral regarding the Miss SA and Vanessa Chidimma saga on social media

Recently, a Nigerian TV show rooted for the Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma to win the beauty pageant

After the clip of the Nigerian TV show was shared on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions

Nigerian TV show roots for Chidimma. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

The Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma continues to be dragged to hell and back on social media regarding her spot on the beauty pageant finals.

Nigerian TV show roots for Chidimma to win Miss SA

It is safe to say that a social media war has brewed between South Africans and Nigerians regarding the Vanessa Chidimma and Miss SA saga.

Recently, a Nigerian TV show confidently shared its thoughts regarding the ongoing war and that it is rooting for the 23-year-old from Cape Town to win Miss SA 2024 regardless of many South Africans wanting her out of the pageant because her father is Nigerian.

@JeffDumisani posted the video of the show on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 TV show!! They're rooting for Chidimma, wishing her to win @Official_MissSA."

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their opinion regarding the video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@EzamaCirha wrote:

"@Official_MissSA you have failed our country dismally."

@bruketsi commented:

"What's wrong with this I always root for Doja Cat to win Grammys because her father is Zulu. Her surname is Dlamini."

@SabzGatsheni said:

"This is crazy."

@Nathan__Dee commented:

"Nigerians are confused. How do you celebrate when an individual win the Miss SA pageant?"

@Khotsof94996935 said:

"Why can't they root for her to be Miss Nigeria? They are quick to claim British footballers of Nigerian origin, why can't they do the same in this instance?"

@Adivhah32069972 responded:

"We must blame Miss SA organizers, they failed our country yerr."

New Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina video with family sends Mzansi on a spiral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina was seen in a video with her Nigerian relatives, sparking outrage among South Africans for participating in the Miss South Africa contest.

In the weeks following the backlash she received for participating in Miss South Africa, it seems life is not getting any easier for Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina after Mzansi found a new video of her with her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News