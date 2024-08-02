Nomfundo Moh recently opened up about how she deals with social media bullies

The singer said that despite the hate she has received, it doesn't take away from the love her fans show her

Nomfundo has officially released her new album, which has become the talk of the town and received rave reviews from fans

Nomfundo Moh says she ignores social media trolls and focuses on her fans. Images: iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

Nomfundo Moh recently spoke about how she deals with trolls, and the advice she got that completely changed her perspective.

Nomfundo Moh gets real about trolls

Songbird, Nomfundo Moh, may be an unproblematic singer who happens to be one of the most sought-after musicians in the country; but she says she has dealt with her fair share of cyberbullying.

According to a Fakaza News report, the Umusa hitmaker revealed that when she came into the industry, she would let every negative comment eat away at her confidence.

However, it was a pep talk with her mom that helped her regain power over the trolls and focus her attention on the people who support her instead:

"My mum would say, 'Moh, out of 10 people, nine show love to you. This one person is here to crush your soul, and you let them? Just delete that comment and show the people who are giving you love the same love.'"

Nomfundo Moh releases album

The versatile songstress celebrated new music Friday with the release of her third studio album, TwentyFour, after recently making another trip around the sun.

Nomfundo received rave reviews from supporters who are loving her new project and singing her praises for the fantastic work she did:

thapeloblxck said:

"I’d be lying if I said I’m not excited and I’m enjoying your album."

caygie_m was impressed:

"Not a single skip on it, this is beautiful!"

siyandamkhz congratulated Nomfundo:

"Congratulations, sisi, may this sell platinum."

myezalungeloo wrote:

"You never disappoint shame."

sbuda_maludah posted:

"Congratulations, Moskito. ‘Ngsayozama’ is already a fave."

