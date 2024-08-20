Nota Baloyi Blames Chidimma Adetshina for Dividing the EFF: "Her Case Exposed the Hypocrisy"
- Nota Baloyi has accused Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina of dividing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)
- The former music executive alleged that the nationality case has exposed the hypocrisy within the organisation
- In his X rants, Nota Baloyi further accused the political party of being a cult that lacks a solid support base
Outspoken music executive Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has lambasted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leadership.
How Nota feels about the EFF
Nota Baloyi is never one to shy away from relaying his thoughts on certain topics online. This time, he has accused Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina of being the root cause of the alleged division within the EFF.
On X, Baloyi alleged that Chidimma's involvement in the South African citizenship scandal exposed the organisation's hypocrisy.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“Chidimma split the EFF. It’s crazy, but it’s true. Her case exposed the hypocrisy of the leadership and gave the EFF its biggest dent in credibility. The DA was all too happy to deliver that blow. Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance is steaming ahead with sports diplomacy globally,” he claimed.
Nota also shared a video of Julius Malema discussing the Chidimma saga, saying Julius is failing to see where he might be at fault.
Nota says the EFF is a cult
He did not stop there, Nota Baloyi further went on to accuse the political party of being a cult. He also alleged that Malema insults the social media base, claiming that the internet has more power in parliament than the party.
"Julius Malema insults South African social media users because we are more effective than the EFF in Parliament… We de-campaigned the DA-ANC down to 60%, we convinced 14% of the electorate to vote MKP. We gave the PA 300k more votes & that’s why Juju’s cult is at a miserable 9%!"
Ntsiki Mazwai slams Julius Malema
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has trolled Julius Malema on social media recently.
Malema's address did not sit well with many people after he seemingly aimed at Mmabatho Monstsho during the Gauteng Ground Forces forum. Mazwai questioned if Malema was willing to aim at other men or if he would target women only.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za