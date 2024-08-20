Nota Baloyi has accused Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina of dividing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The former music executive alleged that the nationality case has exposed the hypocrisy within the organisation

In his X rants, Nota Baloyi further accused the political party of being a cult that lacks a solid support base

Nota Baloyi says the EFF's stance on the Chidimma Adetshina scandal caused division within the EFF. Image: Waldo Swiegers via Getty, @chichi_vanessa and @lavidanota on Instagram

Source: UGC

Outspoken music executive Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has lambasted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leadership.

How Nota feels about the EFF

Nota Baloyi is never one to shy away from relaying his thoughts on certain topics online. This time, he has accused Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina of being the root cause of the alleged division within the EFF.

On X, Baloyi alleged that Chidimma's involvement in the South African citizenship scandal exposed the organisation's hypocrisy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Chidimma split the EFF. It’s crazy, but it’s true. Her case exposed the hypocrisy of the leadership and gave the EFF its biggest dent in credibility. The DA was all too happy to deliver that blow. Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance is steaming ahead with sports diplomacy globally,” he claimed.

Nota also shared a video of Julius Malema discussing the Chidimma saga, saying Julius is failing to see where he might be at fault.

Nota says the EFF is a cult

He did not stop there, Nota Baloyi further went on to accuse the political party of being a cult. He also alleged that Malema insults the social media base, claiming that the internet has more power in parliament than the party.

"Julius Malema insults South African social media users because we are more effective than the EFF in Parliament… We de-campaigned the DA-ANC down to 60%, we convinced 14% of the electorate to vote MKP. We gave the PA 300k more votes & that’s why Juju’s cult is at a miserable 9%!"

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Julius Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has trolled Julius Malema on social media recently.

Malema's address did not sit well with many people after he seemingly aimed at Mmabatho Monstsho during the Gauteng Ground Forces forum. Mazwai questioned if Malema was willing to aim at other men or if he would target women only.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News