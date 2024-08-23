Prince Kaybee praised Kenya for its beauty and calmness, calling it the most serene place he has visited

The South African star shared his positive experience on X, highlighting the friendliness of the Kenyan people

Mzansi social media users, including those who have visited Kenya, agreed with Prince Kaybee's sentiments

Prince Kaybee was taken aback by Kenya's beauty after visiting the East African country. The South African star shared that Kenya was the most calm place he had visited.

Prince Kaybee praises Kenya

Prince Kaybee always gives honest reveals about products, places, and sometimes people on the timeline. The star often catches strays from social media users over his posts, but many agree with him on his opinion about Kenya.

Taking to his X page, Prince Kaybee raved about Kenya's beauty. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker even added that Kenyans are super friendly people. The post read:

"Kenya is one of the most beautiful calm places I’ve been, people be so friendly there😅."

Mzansi agrees with Prince Kaybee's opinion about Kenya

South Africans who have been to Kenya before echoed the same sentiments with the star. Many also said they would love to visit the beautiful country one day.

@SingilaElihle said:

"I need to experience this🤔"

@GobhaNicholas commented:

"Very friendly that place yho. Never been there ndiyaycingela nje. Been to Zambia thou."

@jan202411598 added:

"Very true I've been to Mombasa."

@Kwanele_Mfiso wrote:

"I am going there next week for the first time I can't wait 🤗"

@lihle_yanga added:

"I always saw Namibia as an amazing Country never been there but I think they are cool as people."

@OhentseMD said:

"Very soft in their speech ❤️"

