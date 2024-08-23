Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrated Olympics swimmer Tatjana Smith and posed for an epic picture

Tatjana Smith made the nation proud when she won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024

Rachel Kolisi also gushed over her sister-in-law, saying she was in disbelief that they are family and expressed how proud she was

When a South African celebrates another SA champ, the internet is bound to lose it. Celebrated sports stars Siya Kolisi and Tatjana Smith left the internet swooning after their recent Instagram posts.

Siya Kolisi hailed Tatjana Smith after winning 2 Gold medals. Image: Warren Little/Christian Liewig

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi and Tatjana pose for epic picture

Rugby star Siya Kolisi celebrated Olympics swimmer Tatjana Smith after she made everyone proud by winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In the photo, the two are holding Smith's medals, and she captioned the post:

"The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. ~Psalm 126:3. FAMILY BUSINESS."

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Tatjana Smith

The wife of the famous Rugby star, Rachel Kolisi, gushed over Tatjana, saying she is proud of her. Check out her sweet post below:

"I can’t believe she’s my sister-in-law. A South African gem, I’m so proud of you, @tatjanaschoen, for the medals, yes, but mostly for the sacrifices, hard decisions, and commitment to our good Lord. I spent the day with our @mercedesbenzsa and @kolisi_foundation fam today doing a Power 2 You activation with a group of high school girls. (This meant we could sneak in a lunch with Tats and @jcsmith7) A beautiful day in JHB with beautiful people."

SA gushes over the photos.

Netizens were excited to see Tatjana get her flowers from the famous sports couple.

kayleekatzke_ said:

"In the most respectful way possible, my family always jokes about you and your brother being smart going for nationally renowned athletes, as if it was planned."

cheryljansevanrensburg praised:

"Well done is such a small word. We give The Lord all the glory."

iam_sindz praised:

"No, stop! Didn’t know that. Look at you guys."

