Gospel artists who attended the funeral service of the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule claimed that they were not offered food

The artists reportedly donated a cow to the Nkambule family during the memorial service

Reports suggest that the people who were prioritised were family members and government officials only

Musicians who attended the funeral service of the late Ukhozi FM presenter, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, have come out and alleged that they were not given food.

KZN artists allegedly state that they were starved at Zanele Mbokazi's funeral. Image: Oupa Bopape/Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Mourners at Zanele Mbokazi's funeral allegedly starved

According to ZiMoja, some Gospel artists were left enraged after not being offered food at the service. The star had a dignified send-off after the KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announced that she would be awarded a state funeral.

Mourners gathered at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Saturday, 17 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is also alleged that Gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope, who also performed, was not given food. Other stars who attended included Jumbo, Dumi Mkokstad, Andile Ka Majola, Ayanda Ntanzi, and others.

Artists gather to donate cow to Nkambule family

A few artists got together to donate a cow to the Nkambule family during the memorial service. When they were allegedly sidelined when food was served, they alleged that only family members and government employees were fed.

The news publication quoted a source who said:

"...this is unacceptable. We are not saying we should have been given food because we donated the cow, but it's only humane to offer mourners food."

Another source, who was an artist, shared that they demanded answers as to where the cow they donated went. The source felt that the family should have slaughtered it and served it to guests.

"Some artists were not even afforded water to drink, imagine," the source was quoted saying.

Zanele Mbokazi was writing a book before death

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule had been working on a new book since 27 March 2023. However, the star passed away before she could finish the book.

Zanele Mbokazi's publicist shared details about plans for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's unfinished projects.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News