Award-winning singer Makhadzi's stylist is under fire after fans were unimpressed by the star's recent outfit

The Ghanama hitmaker shared several pictures of herself in a questionable outfit on social media

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section, mentioning that she must find a new stylist

Fans weren't impressed with Makhadzi's recent outfit. Image: @makhadzi_sa

This time, South African singer Makhadzi failed dismally to impress her fans and followers with her recent looks.

Makhadzi's stylist under fire after singer's outfit failed to impress

Yoh, Makhadzi's fans and followers weren't happy with the star's recent outfit on social media, resulting in them calling out her stylist for the "ugly" outfit she wore in her recent Instagram post.

The BET Award winner shared several pictures of herself dressed in baggy jeans, an animal print top and fur boats on her social media page, which resulted in her supporters making many unimpressed remarks about her new look.

The Ghanama hitmaker captioned the pictures:

"New music loading. Album dropping 7 October. Jealousy down dropping next week Friday. All ROUND LEADS TO PETER MOKABA STADIUM 🏟️ 21 DECEMBER."

See the pictures below:

Fans react to Makhadzi's new look

Many netizens on social media reacted to the singer's questionable look. See some of the comments below:

ntaimokone said:

"We love you Khadzi, but this style is not for you. Find a new stylist."

nqobymposula questioned:

"Chomi, what are you wearing?"

iamtheson_ wrote:

"Whoever made you wear this was trying to set you up, queen. It's not giving at all. Respectfully, this is possibly the worst outfit you've ever worn. Let's get a new stylist please."

iamchefcharles responded:

"What inspired the look hle Makhadzi because honestly this can never be your idea."

adelaidemoleka replied:

"Ohh but this outfit, no ways."

bannie_official commented:

"What kind of outfit is this one, queen? I personally love you a lot but this is a no-no."

