South African dancer Bontle Modiselle recently reached four million Instagram followers

Modiselle posted a few throwback pictures from when she joined Instagram in March 2014

Her followers congratulated her on the epic milestone and are wishing that her numbers continue to grow

Bontle Modiselle is proving to be a force. The dancer is growing her fan base, which is currently at four million followers.

Bontle Modiselle reached 4 Million followers on Instagram. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Bontle Modiselle's following grows

South African dancer turned actor Bontle Modiselle has reached four million Instagram followers.

Modiselle took to Instagram to post a few throwback pictures dating back to 2014 when she joined Instagram in March. Bontle encouraged her people to stick with her as she looks forward to a fruitful journey,

"4+Million of you like it here. Since March 2014, you’ve been riding with me. I appreciate you. I see you. I thank you. F2 & 3 are my first posts. Scroll to peep the journey. Stay along for the ride…the journey is long. God speed."

Mzansicongratulates Bontle on her milestone

Her fans hailed her on reaching an epic juncture. Many are wishing that her numbers continue to grow as she continues to shine.

shonisani_m added:

"A biiiig congrats to you, it’s giving icon."

msiroe_siri mentioned:

"Congratulations, dear, you deserve it; it's been years nurturing and pushing this dream...so yeah, you deserve it!!"

noxx_zondi said:

"I remember f2 & f3 😂❤️ Congra Mngan."

officialtsatsii_ added:

"Congratulations queen, keep shining."

moslesh gushed:

"I enjoyed watching the Movie on Netflix Piano Love."

khanya_greens added:

"Love you. Wishing you many more."

lordxbadz said:

"Lol, we have been here. I remember when I met you for the first time at the MTV VJ Search . God bless your journey."

Bontle stuns at film premier

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle went on an international tour to promote her new movie, Piano Love. The film premiered on Netflix on 6 September 2024.

Her London premiere was a success. She also shared highlights on Instagram, and fans praised her stunning look.

Some of her looks, though, failed to impress people.

