Ukhozi FM radio host Zimipho Biyela and her family were recently distraught after the disappearance of a family member

Zimipho Biyela, best known as Zimdollar, was on a desperate search for her sister Nokuthokoza Biyela

Zimdollar's family shared details about the ordeal they went through before SAPS found Nokuthokoza Biyela

Ukhozi FM's Zimdollar had to turn to the police to try to find her sister. Nokuthokoza Biyela had gone missing for more than five days.

Ukkhozi FM presenter ZimDollar's sister went missing and SAPS found her. Image: @zimphi_biyela / Instagram / Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Zimdollar and her family opened a missing person case to try to locate Nokuthokoza Biyela. Her disappearance without a trace put the family through it, and they expressed their gratitude that it was finally over.

Zimdollar's sister tracked down by SAPS

According to Zimoja, Zimdollar's sister disappeared for more than five days, and police found her on 19 September 2024. The radio hosts' family said Nokuthokoza was admitted to a Hospital for treatment, and they are unable to go into details about what happened to her. The family said:

"We are just glad she is alive. That is all that matters right now, we will deal with the rest later."

Search for Zimdollar's sister

The family expressed their happiness at Nokuthokoza Biyela's finding alive. They said alarm bells went that something was wrong when Zimdollar's sister did not switch on her phone for a day and failed to return home in the evening.

Zimdollar's family has had its fair share of terrible occurrences in the past. The Ukhozi FM presenter's brother also faced destruction to his taxi property in KZN

SA reacts to Zimdollar and Mthandeni's drama

Briefly News previously reported that More drama has recently arisen in Durban between two prominent personalities, Zimiphi "Zimdollar" Biyela and Maskandi star Mthandeni Manqele.

Social media has been turned upside down once again by the Ukhozi FM presenter Zimdollar Biyela after she trended for running her mouth about Bheki Cele and NIU last year.

Making the headlines recently, the former Durban Gen actress was seen on a video circulating on social media aggressively grabbing the mic from Mthandeni at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after he arrived hours after his scheduled performing time.

Source: Briefly News