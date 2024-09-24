Shebeshxt recently performed with rapper Cassper Nyovest at an event, and judging by the audience's reaction, it was lit

The rap icon brought out the Limpopo-born singer for an epic performance of Doc Shebeleza

Mzansi appreciated the love Cassper Nyovest gave Shebeshxt, and they gave positive reactions

A Shebeshxt and Cassper Nyovest collaboration was not on everybody's bingo card! However, the two artists united on stage, and it was a stellar performance.

Shebeshxt remixed 'Doc Shebeleza' with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest, @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Shebeshxt unite for epic performance

Shebeshxt shared the stage with rapper Cassper Nyovest at a recent event. Looking at the audience's reaction, it was a lit one. This once in a lifetime show, Cassper and Shebeshxt united for an epic performance of Doc Shebeleza.

While performing, Shebeshxt did not miss the opportunity to give the performance his own flair. He replaced Shebeleza with Shebeshxt.

@Vanillasausy shared the video of the performance online with the caption:

"He changed Mufasa's song on the spot 😔😂😂Doc Doc Shebeshxt is ending me!"

SA reacts to stellar performance

Netizens appreciated the love Cassper Nyovest gave Shebeshxt and reacted positively to the video, which has since gone viral.

@uncle_P4pf said:

"Cassper Nyovest wanted to preach there at the end 😭😭😭"

@KLeutla laughed:

"Cassper didn't like that😭😭😂😂"

@thapelosibiya5 said:

"You can't hate Shebeshxt dawg."

@Vanillasausy laughed:

"If you can’t beat them, join them 😂😂😂😂"

@JordanLuxuryB joked:

"Shebeshxt is so ratchet guys🤣🤣"

@KoanoP stated:

"Cassper was defeated with immediate effect."

@M_July92 mentioned:

"You've got love Shebe maan big ups boy. The floor is yours."

@MLutseke said:

"This is top tier entertainment."

