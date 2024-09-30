Late Zanele Mbokazi’s Family Reportedly Sidelines Grieving Husband Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule
- Zanele Mbokazi's family has reportedly sidelined her grieving husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule
- This after the broadcaster's tragic passing, and apparently, some family members are giving the widower the cold shoulder
- Nevertheless, the Bishop is getting ready for the upcoming Crown Gospel Awards and hopes to keep his late wife's legacy alive
Zanele Mbokazi's husband has reportedly hit a rough patch with her family after the broadcaster passed away.
What happened between Zanele Mbokazi's family and her husband?
Just over a month since Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule tragically passed away, it has been reported that grief is not the only thing her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, is dealing with.
According to ZiMoja, the devout pastor's in-laws have allegedly sidelined him after his wife died, with others suggesting that he return to his home country, eSwatini.
Though it's unknown where the drama and animosity stem from, the Bishop has dedicated his time to keeping his late wife's memory alive and is apparently not getting the help he needs from her family.
Crown Gospel Awards preparations kick off
Despite the hostility from his in-laws, this has not stopped Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule from celebrating his late wife's legacy at the upcoming Crown Gospel Awards.
Briefly News reported on the changes to the 2024 ceremony, which officially takes place on 17 November as scheduled despite Zanele's absence.
With a new venue and a bid to seek out sponsors ahead of the event, the Crown Gospel Awards board plans to celebrate Zanele's life and legacy through the work she did:
"It's an unfamiliar turf to be here in the absence of Zanele. But we are here to celebrate her legacy, keep her memory alive, and celebrate her achievements."
Source: Briefly News
