Jessica Nkosi wowed fans with her stunning new look, rocking a white outfit from Adidas' latest range and a daring blonde wig

The former The Queen star shared the stylish pictures on Instagram, sparking comparisons to Beyoncé from fans and celebrities

Social media users couldn't get enough of her new style, praising her hair and glamorous appearance

Jessica Nkosi reminded fans why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi. The actress shared pictures rocking a stunning outfit from Adidas' latest range.

Jessica Nkosi wowed Mzansi with her latest pictures. Image: @jessicankosi

Jessica Nkosi stuns in new outfit

Former The Queen star Jessica Nkosi ate and left no crumbs in her recent pictures. The award-winning actress, famous for always nailing her glamorous Durban July outfits, rocked a stylish casual outfit that turned heads.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared pictures wearing a stylish white outfit from Adidas' latest range. The stunner also ditched her usual black hair for a daring blonde wig that got the streets buzzing. She captioned the post:

"The new Z.N.E range by @adidasza … Love it 🤍 Obsessed with it 🤍"

Fans can't get enough of Jesica Nkosi's outfit

Social media users went crazy over Jessica Nkosi's stylish look. Many fans and celebs compared her to American pop singer Beyoncé Knowles.

@blue_mbombo said:

"Love this hair on you."

@enhlembali_ wrote:

"Yebo mamakhe."

@tinana_ added:

"F1 got me ready to congratulate you 🤰 oh umhle ntombi❤️"

@lasizwe commented:

"Haibo Beyonce’ 😍😍😍😍😍"

@khosi_twala said:

"How do you do it? You just show up and the rest is history 😍"

@spirit_seeker_gracey commented:

"I had a feeling she was Beyoncé in disguise mina❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😊"

@ms_kele wrote:

"The hair colour suits you so well🔥🔥"

@ayanda_nkosi added:

"Beyonce was found shaking."

