Disgraced US singer R Kelly was hogging the headlines following a documentary about his daughter

The I Believe I Can Fly singer has more skeletons in the closet following new revelations by his daughter Buku Abi

Online users were mortified by the harrowing story Buku Abi shared about having R Kelly as a father

R Kelly's daughter Buku Abi recently made serious accusations against her father. The singer was imprisoned after being found guilty of sexual assault of multiple women and girls.

R Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi alleged that her jailed father abused her too. Images: @buku.abi / Instagram / Cook County Sheriff’s Office / Getty Images

Buku Abi spoke about her father in a documentary titled R Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey. Online users reacted to Buku Abi's story about R Kelly.

R Kelly's daughter details abuse at singer's hands

Buku Abi said that her father, R Kelly, did not spare her from sexual abuse. She said she had memories of the singer putting his hands on her as an eight-year-old and her pretending to sleep because he did not know what to do. Buku said she "didn't even believe" it happened, but she later told her mom, Andrea Kelly, who opened a police case in 2009 that went nowhere because it was too late.

In an Instagram post, she clarified that she made the revelation for her mental health and that she "does not hate" her father. Read the statement below:

What you need to know about R Kelly

R Kelly was a globally celebrated musician until his fall from grace due to accusations of sexual violence.

The Igintion singer was put through a lengthy trial and public scrutiny over his deplorable conduct against women and girls.

singer was put through a lengthy trial and public scrutiny over his deplorable conduct against women and girls. USA courts sentenced R Kelly to more than 20 years in prison for his egregious crimes in February 2023.

R Kelly's attorney responds to allegations

The singer's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told the media that R Kelly vigorously denied the accusations. They said:

“His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded."

People's reactions to Buku's accusations against R Kelly were sympathetic. Most peeps wished Buku well while slamming R Kelly. See the comments made on a post:

@TriippyyXO commented:

"Omo even your own daughter is coming for you."

@Dylan_StJaymes said:

"May she find healing. R. Kelly is exactly where he needs to be."

@Pinky_Balboaaa wrote:

"His own children are happy he’s locked up and imprisoned. Yet, you continue to seek attention and be contrarians by telling us you're gone but still listen to Ignition whenever it comes on shuffle."

@theycallhimjean remarked:

"Prison ain’t enough."

@l_barasa was touched:

"This is the thing with abusers. They are a threat to their immediate family members. That’s why I wouldn’t say I like how people ask abusers if they don’t have sisters, daughters, or mothers. In most cases, they’re usually the first victims."

@Khuze_Elikhulu chimed in:

"And people want to separate the art from the artist."

@MrGee54 declared:

"I don't wanna hear about 'separate the artist from the art.'"

R. Kelly's Chicago charges to be dropped, netizens angry

Briefly News previously reported that Chicago prosecutors sparked controversy on social media after announcing their plans to drop the child molestation and child trafficking charges against R. Kelly on February 23.

According to IOL, the American musician is already in jail, serving a lifetime behind bars. Due to the lengthy sentence, the Cook County state's attorney, Kim Foxx, stated that prosecuting R. Kelly for his other cases is unnecessary because he is already serving time for his wrongdoings.

@DailyLoud shared the news on Twitter, and the comments were a mess as people found the decision ridiculous.

