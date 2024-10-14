Lasizwe Dambuza and Christall Kay sparked a buzz on social media by humorously singing the South African national anthem again

Christall Kay shared her excitement on Instagram after performing at the DStv Content Creators Awards alongside Lasizwe, expressing how much fun they had

Fans reacted with amusement and praise, highlighting their admiration for the duo's confidence on stage

Media personalities Lasizwe Dambuza and Christall Kay had social media users in tears when they sang the South African national anthem again. The stars' performance came after they were dragged for butchering the national anthem on Lasizwe's Awkward Dates.

A video of Lasizwe and Christall Kay butchering the national anthem again has gone viral. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Lasizwe and Christall Kay sing national anthem

YouTuber Lasizwe and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay are the duo we never knew we needed. The pair caused a buzz when they botched it during their date on Lasizwe's popular show, Awkward Dates.

Taking to her Instagram page after her performance at the DStv Content Creators Awards, where she presented the Trendsetter award alongside Lasizwe, Christall said she had so much fun.

"Guys, I had such an awesome time last night at the @contentcreatorawardssa My darling @lasizwe and I brought the house down with the #christallconfidence version of our National Anthem!"

Fans react to Lasizwe and Christall Kay's video

Social media users can't get enough of Lasizwe and Christall's confidence on stage. Many shared hilarious comments to the viral clip.

@melanyviljoen said:

"This is so much fun to watch!!!’n"

@masenamelalucky commented:

"Miss nation😍😍❤️❤️😂😂they can never make me hate you."

@luyandakunenee wrote:

"Britney Spears has nothing on you Christall ❤️❤️😂"

@iamliamdaniels added:

"They can never make me hate you Christall!!!"

@donwealthy_rene said:

"If you don’t like Christall you are a witch🤣"

