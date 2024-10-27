The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) were the best time for celebrities to step out dressed in their best

Some stand-out outfits included Natasha Thahane and host of the SAFTAs Lerato Kganyago, who sparked chatter about their outfit choices

Online users were eager to share their thoughts after seeing the outfits that familiar faces from film and TV wore, including the elusive Nonhle Thema

The 2024 SAFTAs were a night of hot fashion. Celebrities, including Natasha Thahane, were dressed to kill on 26 October at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Natasha Thahane, Lerato Kganyago', and Nonhle Thema at the SAFTAs were dressed to impress, but some missed the mark. Image; natasha_thahane / leratokganyago / Instagram/ Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Online users shared their opions after seeing outfits from their faves. People were brutally honest about the designs rocked by Natasha Thahane and Lerato Kganyago and more

Natasha Thahane impresses

Among the guests at the SAFTAs, Natasha received the most praise for her look. She wore a light pink gown that accentuated her enviable figure. See the post below:

Lerato Kganyago wears 2 SAFTAs outfits

SAFTAs host Lerato Kganyago wore a gold gown that highlighted her hourglass figure. She later wore a bright blue number for her second look of the night. See the post below:

Nonhle Thema attends SAFTAs

The iconic Nonhle Thema made an appearance at the awards show. She wore a light pink gown decorated with lace and beads.

The Modiselle sisters also made their appearance on the carpet. See other celebrity looks in the thread below including actress Pearl Modiadei, La Conco and more:

SA drags designers who dressed SAFTAs attendees

Many people could not stop raving about Natasha's dress. Netizens showered their celebrities with compliments another with critique. Read the comments below:

@shaz_bantuza criticised Natasha's dress:

"Beautiful but I wish the design of the tail should have been draping along her bodyline dress."

@BabyPana23 was impressed by Natasha Thahane:

"She’s been working on that body."

@NdlondloSphe19 said:

"From Phuthi Khoma up to Natasha T, fire."

Other people were not impressed with the outfits they saw at the SAFTAs:

@FolasadeOlukoju complained:

"Considering how terrible their red carpet used to be, they are actually getting better. But some in this thread are misses. Even the ones that did well are still playing it safe, and there is no innovative design at all."

@_ntoetse_ commented:

"They always look like they are attending MD."

@Ke_Bona_Eng agreed:

"South African red carpet is stuck in the 2000s."

@nomz_rng slammed the redcarpet looks:

"Hai kodwa South African designers need to update their game."

Kefilwe Mabote's sultry number turns up summer heat

Briefly News previously reported that Sassy social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote is bringing the heat this summer, unveiling a sultry number to usher in the wave.

A reel hot off the press turned up the gauge after Mabote took to her Instagram to showcase the prim fashion item.

Playing to Usher's Bad Girl, the reel depicts the influencer strutting her stuff for the camera, showing off her legs. Set against a rolling door background, she dazzles in a peach designer short dress with a matching mini bag and stilettos.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News