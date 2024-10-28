The South African rappers Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest have allegedly buried their hatchet

A picture of the two rappers showed them hugging each other on stage and was posted on social media

The photo was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page

Cassper Nyovest reconciled with Nadia Nakai. Image: Oupa Bopape

After a long time, the South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nadia seemed to have fixed their friendship.

Cassper and Nadia Nakai seemingly bury their hatchet

The South African entrepreneurs and media personalities Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai have made headlines on social media after Nyovest opened up about his relationship with Nadia Nakai.

Recently, the two stars became the talk of the town after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared on his Twitter (X) page that the two have seemingly buried their hatchet as he posted a picture of them hugging each other on stage and captioned it:

"Nadia Nakai plays best friends with Cassper Nyovest onstage meanwhile, the 'love of her life' who is really DJ Zinhle's 'love of her true love' beefed with Cassper Nyovest till he got assassinated for pushing Anele Tembe in Cape Town and Nadia Nakai with DJ Zinhle had chief mourned their lover but Nadia Nakai hadn't dated AKA and been through enough hell as DJ Zinhle had endured and DJ Zinhle had settled with and married Murdah Bongz for convenience sake. Murdah Bongz had been so happy and overdanced at the death of his biggest competition, AKA knowing very well he was second best."

SA reacts to the post

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@itu_nadia commented:

"Lol you didn't have to include uZinhle and Murdah."

@Ketso28 replied:

"6 people, a love triangle, hip hop beef, new husband being happy, unsolved “suicide” case, soul mates that became exes… all this information in one tweet. Yho."

@krugersville responded:

"Yohh this caption is screaming hate, filth and all sorts of hatred."

@NoseTheCapital said:

"Taking 6 people by their throats, including the dead. Damn Musa."

@Happiness24l commented:

"All I can say is YOH."

@DonaldMakhasane mentioned:

"The drama in this post."

