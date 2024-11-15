The employees of Miss World SA remain unpaid for the services they provided

The news of Carol Bouwer not paying them for their services was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the staff still being unpaid

Miss World SA staff are still unpaid. Image: @bouwercarol

Source: Instagram

There's a lot of drama in the pageant, and many netizens keep wondering what the problem might be.

Recently, the staff who worked at the 2024 Miss World South Africa pageant revealed that they were still unpaid for the services they rendered.

Earlier, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared an email regarding the salaries of the unpaid staff on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Carol Bouwer hasn't paid the stage and television crew for the production of the 2024 Miss World South Africa pageant. Over a month later, since the crowning of the 2024 Miss World South Africa, Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, the behind-the-scenes staff finds themselves having to beg Carol Bouwer for their payment."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news of the staff being unpaid

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the production crew still unpaid. Here's what they had to say:

@CastleLarger commented:

"Black people and being in charge of productions don't mix; monies are used to cover all sorts of personal expenses first and leaving the crew members suffering."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Hebana! NOTHING is for free."

@Kat4Kubs replied:

"Shadiness and rogue activities are always associated with her name this woman acts all proper."

@thandomasanabo commented:

"Nothing annoys like when we are in a crisis, and someone says 'thank you for your understanding and patience', Like I have lost my patience, and I don’t understand anything you are saying right now."

@tuitionandwrite said:

"Hence this career path was always frowned upon."

@_Fortu_nate tweeted:

"It’s a bad year for the film industry."

