The South African football player Teboho Mokoena had many netizens in stitches with his recent stunt

A video was shared on social media in which Mokoena was spotted laughing during the national anthem

Many netizens were floored as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Teboho Mokwena laughed during the national anthem. Image: Visionhaus

The South African football player Teboho Mokwena recently had many netizens in stitches on social media after he was caught on camera laughing while singing the national anthem.

The Bafana Bafana team went head to head with South Sudan at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, where Mokoena was seen laughing. The video was posted on Twitter (X) by an online user @GustavoNinela.

The clip was captioned:

"Mokwena is such a funny character, like why is he laughing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mokoena laughing

Many netizens were floored after seeing Mokwena laughing during the national anthem. Many of them also flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@daivymag said:

"That's a sign that the stadium is full."

@Zaddy_Bruh commented:

"Bro doesn't want to be serious though."

@travfishscott responded:

"This guy is slowly becoming my favourite football player."

@Unarinefloyd replied:

"Lol he is just a happy dude, can’t take that away from him."

@Ladyormisstoyou commented:

"I'm starting to like him."

@TallOne_ replied:

"Because they are showing him being serious singing the national anthem is not a thing."

@Thami_Gulu wrote:

"I don't understand why the cameraman has to tease them by getting so close to their faces."

@Kamohelo_Moloii tweeted:

"This guy must stop the nonsense man."

Ronwen Williams warns rivals

As reported by Briefly News, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said rivals should be aware of Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the new season. The Bafana Bafana skipper said the club is close to its best after their semi-final exit from the MTN8 by Stellenbosch FC.

Williams said:

"The way we are training now, we are one step away from being the Sundowns that people know. Getting kicked out of the MTN8 has ignited something in us."

