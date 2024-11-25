DJ Zinhle Nominates Somizi for Big Brother Celeb Edition, SA Reacts: “Not the Pensioner Please”
- The South African female house music producer DJ Zinhle recently nominated Somizi Mhlongo for Big Brother Celebrity Edition
- A video of the star mentioning that if they were to have a Big Brother Celebrity Edition, she'd want Mhlongo to be in the house
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to DJ Zinhle wanting Somizi to be a part of Big Brother Celebrity Edition
The South African DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle recently made headlines after she nominated Somizi Mhlongo to be a part of Big Brother should they decide to have a celebrity edition.
A video of the star suggesting why Somizi should be added to the housemates when they decide to have a Big Brother Celebrity Edition was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.
He captioned the clip:
"DJ Zinhle says if there were ever to be Big Brother Celebrity Edition, she'd choose Somizi Mhlongo to go into the house because she's interested in Somizi Mhlongo's life; as if we don't know everything there is to already know about Somizi Mhlongo's old self."
Watch the video below:
Netizens have mixed reactions
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Zinhle suggesting that Somizi Mhlongo should also be at the Big Brother Celebrity Edition show should they consider having one. Here's what they had to say:
@Hozeh5 commented:
"Exactly. All she has to do is go to Google and type Somizi's name, and she will be informed about his life."
@_MarangAletsats replied:
"She didn't say she's interested in Somizi's life. She said Somizi is funny."
@mpho_khumalo1 wrote:
"It would be interesting to see if Somizi is a moody person when he wakes up."
@PaliPalesa3 responded:
"What is entertaining about that Sarafina pensioner?"
@mmbs001 replied:
"Somizi should go in that house with both her and Bonang, I want to see something."
@BLKROSE99999 tweeted:
"Not the pensioner please."
Somizi Mhlongo bids farewell to Idols SA
In more Somgaga updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality saying goodbye to Idols SA after nine years as a judge on the show:
switbeey said:
"Idols without Somizi is not Idols, you’re one of one."
